Todwong asks NRM leaders in Sironko to reconcile

By  Fred Wambede

The ruling National Resistance party Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, has asked warring National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Sironko District to reconcile and work together to implement government programmes. 
Mr Todwong, who made the remarks during a dialogue meeting at the district headquarters at the weekend, said disagreements among the top NRM leaders cost the party during the 2021 General Election. 
“Disorganised majority can become a minority. For instance Sironko is NRM but it is now being led by Opposition leaders. To change this, you need to reconcile and work together as NRM leaders,” Mr Todwong said.
The NRM party lost a number of seats to the Opposition. These include the Bududari East, Budadiri West, and Woman MP seat. 
The Opposition also managed to take the district chairperson seat after the FDC candidate, Mr David Livingston Giruli, trounced the NRM flag bearer, Mr Alex Nabende, with a difference of 10,454. 

