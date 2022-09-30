Tom Butime replaces deceased Kivejinja as chairman NRM historical leaders' forum

President Museveni has endorsed Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Col Tom Butime as the new chairman Historical Leaders' Forum, replacing the former third deputy prime minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja who died on December 19, 2020.

This follows an executive committee meeting of the historicals which sat on April 27, 2022 at the Office of the President which resolved that Col Butime, the Vice Chairman Western Region represents the Historical Leaders Forum in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“I welcome Col Tom Butime to the NRM CEC,” Mr Museveni said during a meeting with representatives of the NRM historical leaders' forum at State House Entebbe.

The Historical Leaders' Forum is a certified organ of the NRM, just like the Youth League, Women's League and Entrepreneurs' League. It is represented in the party's top decision-making bodies such as the CEC and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to Col Butime, following the demise of Kivejinja who was also Minister without portfolio, NRM Historical Leaders' Forum has not had representation in the meetings of NRM Central Executive Committee in which he was a sitting member.

“That has denied us participation in critical decisions of the party,” Col Butime noted.

The forum includes all leaders of the Front For National Salvation (FRONASA), the National Resistance Council as at January 27, 1986, leaders of the External Wing of NRM as at January 27, 1986, leaders of The Luwero Triangle Civilians Veterans Association, leaders of The Uganda National Rescue Front as at January 27, 1986, Leaders of UFM, Leaders of FEDEMU, Leaders of KIKOSI MALUM, Leaders of Save Uganda Movement (SUM), leaders of UNLF/AD who still support NRM.

The meeting was also attended by among others; Mr Kintu Musoke, Prof Edward Bitanywaine Rugumayo, Professor Badru Dungu Kateregga, James Magode Ikuya and Brig. Gen. Bosco Omure.