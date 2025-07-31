Tomatoes, fresh milk and matooke drive down July inflation - UBOS

Uganda's inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has eased slightly to 3.8 per cent in July 2025, down from 3.9 per cent in June 2025.

According to Samuel Echoku, Head of Macroeconomics at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), this decline was largely driven by drops in prices of key commodities.

"The drop in inflation was mainly attributed to the decrease in prices of tomatoes, milk, matooke, and Irish potatoes," Echoku said. Tomatoes, for instance, plummeted 8.1 per cent in July, a stark contrast to the 0.9 per cent increase recorded in June. Fresh milk prices also decreased by 3.6 per cent, while matooke prices dropped by 35.3 per cent and Irish potatoes fell by 4.6 per cent.

However, not all items followed this trend. Sugar prices rose by 9.6 per cent in July, up from 3.9 per cent in June, while maize flour prices increased by 13.8 per cent. Dry beans prices also went up by 8.3 per cent, although at a slower pace compared to the 12 per cent increase in June.

Passenger transport services inflation recorded a decrease of 3.5 per cent in July, compared to a 2.7 per cent drop in June. On the other hand, accommodation services inflation rose to 5.3 per cent in July from 3.6 percent in June.

In the energy and fuel sector, prices have stabilized, with energy fuel and utilities inflation holding steady at 0.0 percent in July. According to Echoku, electricity charges decreased by 4.3 per cent, while charcoal prices increased by 5.5 percent and water charges went up by 2.3 percent. Petrol prices dropped by 6.2 per cent, diesel by 3.4 per cent, and kerosene prices decreased by 3.5 per cent.