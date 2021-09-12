Tooro gears for Oyo coronation fete

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Tooro Kingdom loyalists are bustling about excitedly as they prepare to celebrate 26 years since their king, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, was installed.

The celebrations are set for today at the royal palace, the Karuziika, in Fort Portal City.

King Oyo ascended to the throne at the age of three after his father, King Patrick Kaboyo, passed on in 1995.

The kingdom prime minister, Mr Benard Tungwako said all is set to make the Empango celebrations successful and enjoyable.

Prior to Empango day on Sunday, the king on Saturday celebrated 25 years being on the throne by thanking all subjects at the kingdom palace.

Mr Tungwako said because of Covid-19 restrictions, they have invited only 200 guests and the king’s subjects will attend the event virtually on different media platforms.

“We invited President Museveni to be the chief guest, but we are still waiting, and if he doesn’t come, he will delegate another person,” he said.

As part of the activities to mark his 26th coronation anniversary, the king on Saturday launched Ekyooto (fireplace).