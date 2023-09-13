Tooro King Oyo marks 28 years on the throne

The Omukama (King) of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, yesterday marked his 28th coronation anniversary with celebrations (Empango) at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.

The 31-year-old King Oyo ascended the throne at the age of three in 1995. Yesterday’s celebrations were attended by hundreds of Batooro (people of Tooro) and friends of Tooro Kingdom.

In his address, the reigning youngest king in the world, reaffirmed his dedication to implementing the kingdom’s vision of a 25-year development plan aimed at the socio-economic advancement of his subjects.

He directed his prime minister, Mr Steven Kiyingi, to prioritise six key initiatives. These include promoting and protecting the Tooro culture, skills development for the youth, investing in agriculture, promoting tourism, environment and water conservation, health for all, and ending HIV/ Aids.

King Oyo encouraged his subjects to make use of the King Oyo Model Farm to embrace modern agricultural practices, leading to increased productivity and improved income for farmers.

The King Oyo Model Farm in Bugaaki Sub-county comprises livestock, dairy farm, mango growing, fish farming, coffee, banana plantation, tomatoes, goat keeping and poultry.

The king also urged those occupying kingdom land to collaborate with the kingdom’s land board to obtain land titles, assuring them that they would not be evicted.

“No one will be forced off kingdom land. However, it is crucial to work with the kingdom’s land board to secure land titles,” he said.

Furthermore, King Oyo emphasised the importance of HIV/Aids awareness, where he called upon everyone to take preventive measures, undergo testing and seek treatment if needed.

“I also urge each of you to undergo HIV testing. If you receive a positive result, seek treatment, and if you test negative, take precautions to avoid contracting the disease,” he added.

King Oyo also emphasised the need to boost investment in tourism, underscoring the ekyoto ha mpango (fireplace for elders) initiative, thereby highlighting the kingdom’s unique tourist attractions that should be showcased to attract more visitors to the area.

Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who represented the central government, commended King Oyo for preserving the traditional values and cultural heritage of Tooro Kingdom. He stressed the importance of safeguarding nature and the environment, expressing support for the kingdom’s efforts.

“I have heard that you have an intention to plant 10 million trees on this mountain. I pledge my commitment and support toward the realisation of this intention. We have been grappling with the effects of climate change and surely, each one of us should do something to protect the environment,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa also cautioned against land fragmentation, emphasising its role in perpetuating poverty among Ugandans.

He urged people to collectively utilise land within their families instead of selling it off in small parcels, which often results in financial difficulties.

“Let us desist from fragmenting and parcelling out the land. Land doesn’t increase, instead, it reduces if it is parcelled into plots. Our people should learn to use land collectively as families. Some young people sell their pieces of land and then buy boda bodas. If you do that, you’ll have condemned yourself to total poverty. We shouldn’t allow that to happen,” Mr Tayebwa said.