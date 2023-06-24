Tooro leaders, CSOs say MPs should be degree holders

Civil Society Organisations and stakeholders from Tooro region want Members of Parliament, MPs, to have university degrees as the minimum academic qualification.

Kabarole NGO/CBO Association, KANCA and other stakeholders through the Strengthening Citizens Engagement in Election, SCENE, programme endorsed a raft of political and electoral reforms for parliament of Uganda to consider ahead of the 2026 general elections.

KANCA engaged stakeholders from October 2022 to come up with the proposed reforms presented at a gathering in Fort Portal on June 23. The outcomes of the consultations in over 50 districts was presented at the gathering.

Other proposed reforms include raising the bar for academic qualifications for in lower local government positions, allocating one day of voting for all elective positions to address the challenge of low voter turnout and increasing time for announcing the winner for presidential elections from the current 48 hours to 72 hours.

Mr Robert Beine, the Mid-Western Electoral Commission Officer said candidates vying for elective politics such as councilors are to strictly have Ordinary and Advanced level education qualifications with no equivalent. The law does not define ‘equivalent’ leading to some candidates forging academic documents.

Mr Beine said raising the required minimum academic qualification for leaders will improve the quality of debates, proper monitoring of government programmes and supervision of technocrats.

Mr Peter Byakuyamba, the SCENE programme Focal Person suggested that the number of MPs should also be reduced to two representatives from each district.

Uganda has about 557 MPs placing a huge burden on tax payers to manage expenditures on leaders of the country.

Fort Portal City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Linda Irene Mugisa, said the proposed reforms are relevant for productive debates and parliament to conduct meaningful business at both committees and the plenary.

“MPs are many, over 500. Getting an opportunity to talk on floor of parliament is not easy. The proposal is good but it should come through cabinet by the minister of local government,” said Ms Mugisa.

At a local government level, the Bunyangabu district Speaker, Mr Kato Hussein said the qualification of councilors should be raised because most districts have a challenge looking for people to fill positions after being voted into power.

“If we say that there is no entry qualification for people to become councilors and yet the same the law says to become a vice chairman you need a certain qualification then the law is not clear at all. Let us have a law to set qualifications of some elective positions in local governments,” He said.

On the time for announcing presidential election results, Mr Beine, the Mid-Western Electoral Commission Officer said, “After voting of President, the returning officer is tasked to count and announce results of the Members of Parliament and also send results of presidential candidates to the national tally center. MPs are always selfish. They do not want our officers to send results of the president. They want their results to be announced first.”

Other endorsed electoral reforms include return of presidential term limits, age limits, review appointment of the Electoral commission for top members and allowing prisoners and people in diaspora to vote.