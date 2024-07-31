Tooro leaders, EC members call for electoral reforms to limit campaign spending

A group of stakeholders, leaders from Tooro sub-region and members of the Electoral Commission (EC), are calling on legislators to consider tabling electoral reforms, including regulations to control the use of money by candidates during election campaigns, to mitigate conflicts associated with financial influence.

During the inception meeting for the Ugandans for Peace Project, organized by KRC-Uganda in Fort Portal City on July 30 aimed at mitigating conflict in the 2026 general elections, the stakeholders expressed concerns about certain aspirant candidates already engaging in alleged voter bribery. They emphasize the need for regulation to prevent potential escalation of conflicts during the election.

The Kasese District EC returning officer, Mr Ismail Takih Atwijukire, said that the Electoral Commission is starting to implement the roadmap for elections but the persistent challenge over the past years that escalated into conflicts is the lack of regulation on the use of money in election campaigns due to the absence of a law.

“Commercialization of politics by candidates is the root cause of conflicts during elections. I hear some Members of Parliament spend over Shs 1 billion to get elected. We don’t have any law to regulate that; candidates are free to spend as they wish. How do you expect such candidates to deliver services?” he said.

He adds that as the Electoral Commission, they do not have any law to guide people on spending money during campaigns urging legislators to enact a law that regulates campaign expenditures.

According to the stakeholders, if candidates are not regulated on spending, conflicts will continue to occur in every election cycle because those who do not have sufficient funds will always conflict with their counterparts.

Mr Richard Muhumuza, the Fort Portal City Central Division mayor, said that if the law is enacted, it will help other political parties maintain harmony during their internal party primaries regarding the use of money.

“If this law is put in place, we need to enforce it. As we enter the political season, we also request that security remains non-partisan and neutral in its roles. We want our MPs to pass the electoral reforms and have them enforced during the forthcoming elections,” he said.

He also expresses concern about the increased number of fundraising events, especially those organized by different churches targeting candidates, describing this as a form of corruption that needs to be addressed.

The stakeholders' demand for regulation of the commercialization of politics coincides with the government's proposal to introduce laws to curb the use of money in elections.

In a media briefing in Kampala on July 16, the government Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi without providing timelines, said they plan to introduce a raft of laws to address the question of commercialisation of politics.

"We resolved that [the] government will ensure we put in place measures to stop commercialisation of elections, fundraisings, early campaigns and we should come up with laws to criminalise some of these activities," he said.

Mr David Mugara, the Head of Governance and Policy Advocacy at KRC-Uganda said that the Ugandans For Peace Project, which will be implemented in the Tooro sub-region, aims to mitigate conflicts during elections. They intend to meet with all key actors before the elections in Tooro sub region.