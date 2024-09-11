Tooro observes rituals ahead of King Oyo’s 29th coronation anniversary





Tooro Kingdom Wednesday afternoon observed ancient traditional rituals ahead of king (omukama) Oyo Nyimba Rukidi IV’s 29th coronation anniversary on September 12.

The rituals, which started at around 3pm were performed at the royal Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City, where Tooro’s 12th ruler will lead coronation (empango) celebrations.

The king emerged from the palace dressed in a white kanzu and backcloth, flanked by his mother Best Kemigisa, and his uncle Mujweera Musuuga Charles Kamurasi, who also serves as the head of the Babiito royal clan.

In line with customs, the king sat in a place culturally known as "Omusaga" in front of the palace. The monarch’s mother sat to his right-hand side and his uncle Musuuga on the left.

Best Kemigisa appeared dressed in traditional attire, while Kamurasi wore a Kazu and backcloth.

Kamurasi explains that the rituals are performed and led by the Basiita clan, with their head, culturally known as Omujaguzi, who, along with others, brings royal spears (Amahango) and drums to present to the king.

The king begins by sounding each drum named differently. He is then presented with the spears, each of which was used by past kings to conquer in times of trouble.

Afterward, members of the Abasiita clan led by Omujaguzi move outside the palace to a small artificial hill (locally known as Kaswa) in front of the king's gate.

Upon reaching the Kaswa, one of them sounds alarm and the head of the Abasiita drums four times before being joined by youths blowing traditional trumpets, known as Amakondere, and other traditional instruments, accompanying a traditional song.

The dancing procession then moves from atop the hill back to the palace, where the king is seated on the royal throne waiting for them. Upon arrival, they perform the royal dance, and later, the head of the Basiita clan demands to be given what belongs to him, in line with the agreement. In appreciation, the king gives gifts such as a goat and millet.

After the Abasiita clan members leave, traditional songs continue, and the dancers praise the king as they dance towards him. Before leaving, ritual performers bring the royal tools to the king, who permits the dancers to take them back to his courtyard.

At his discretion, the king may also join the dance or simply watch his subjects doing traditional dances before he returns to his palace.

Meantime, Tooro Prime Minister Stephen Kiyingi told Monitor that they are ready for Empango.

"We have done several activities ahead of this year's celebration, including a health camp where over 1,300 people received free medical treatment in all counties of the kingdom," he observed.

Tooro Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister in charge of culture and clan mobilization Harriet Nyakake noted that the commemoration on Thursday will begin at 9am and President Museveni was invited as chief guest.