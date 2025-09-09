Tooro Queen Mother urges King Oyo to marry, says she wants grandchildren

The Queen Mother of Tooro Kingdom, Best Kemigisa, has urged her son, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, to marry and bring an Omugo (queen consort) into the royal family, assuring subjects that the time will come for a wife to join the King.

Speaking on September 9 at the baptism ceremony of her first grandchild at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal, Kemigisa said she was filled with gratitude to God after Princess Ruth Komutale Nsemere, her daughter, bore a son.

“I thank God for giving me my first grandchild, and I pray for many more because years keep going and I am getting old. I request the Omukama to get a wife [Omugo] and give me grandchildren. The Omukama once said that if he gets a wife, he will produce. So your prayers, our prayers, the prayers of our bishop, and the time when our king will get a wife, God knows. So don’t get worried,” she said.

Reflecting on her own journey, Kemigisa recalled how her late husband, King Patrick Olimi Kaboyo II, married her despite doubts from many who thought he would remain unmarried. Together, she said, they produced an heir, King Oyo. She expressed confidence that history would repeat itself in due course.

Her appeal sparked loud applause and cheers from the audience. King Oyo, who was seated beside her, smiled and nodded in acknowledgment.

“I thank God to see all my children know and love Him. Our King Oyo reads the Bible like a novel, and he knows how to pray to God. That is my pride, to see the children of this generation love God. Because of that, I can say my work is done,” the Queen Mother added.

Kemigisa also reflected on King Oyo’s 30 years on the throne, which he will celebrate this Friday, September 12, noting that his journey has been supported by many, including the head of the royal Babiito clan, Omusuga Charles Kamurasi, who has guided the King in cultural rituals and kingdom matters.

Her call joins that of other leaders, including Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese, who last year, during Omukama Oyo’s 29th coronation anniversary, publicly urged the monarch to marry.

“We thank the Queen Mother for her care over the years, but now I want to remind you, the king, to consider getting a wife. The years are running, and we want to see you with a wife taking care of you,” Bishop Kisembo said then.

However, Omukama Oyo did not directly respond to his mother’s appeal. Instead, he used his speech to encourage parents to show love to their children while they are still young.

During the baptism of Princess Ruth Komuntale Nsemere’s son at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal, Omukama Oyo served as one of the godfathers, pledging to always be present in the life of the child despite his busy schedule.

He also paid tribute to his mother for her strength in raising him and his sister, Komuntale, after the death of their father, King Patrick Olimi Kaboyo II, and the loss of their youngest sibling.

“I really thank God for standing in the gap after the loss of the late King, as well as our baby. After those two losses, you went on your knees, you prayed, and God did the rest. I want to thank you for being my number one,” King Oyo said.

He added: “I always say that the greatest gift that God gave both me and my sister Nsemere is knowing God. That’s the greatest gift we ever got, because without God, none of this would be possible. And without God, we would not be here today.”

Earlier in the morning, Bishop Reuben Kisembo presided over the baptism of Princess Ruth Komuntale’s son, who was named Prince Jamari Mathew Furquharson. She was accompanied by her husband, Philip Anthony Furquharson.