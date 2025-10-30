Tooro, Rwenzori step up fight against voter apathy

In a bid to strengthen citizen participation in the 2026 General Election, political parties and civil society organisations in Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions have rolled out a grassroots mobilisation campaign aimed at tackling voter apathy. The initiative seeks to encourage eligible voters to take part in the election.

Local leaders said the Electoral Commission (EC) voter register contains a large number of citizens, but many do not vote. They said this growing voter indifference threatens not only political outcomes but also the spirit of democracy.

Statistics from the EC show that in the 2021 General Election, in Tooro and Rwenzori, there were 1,347,702 registered voters but only 852,530 voted. Nationally, voter turnout was also low, with 18.1 million registered voters, but only 10.7 million cast their ballots, representing a 59 percent turnout. For example, Kabarole District had 107,428 registered voters in 2021, but only 65,479, about 61 percent, participated in the polls. “We are moving door-to-door to remind people that their vote matters. Our goal is to ensure that no registered voter stays away from the polls. When citizens participate fully, our democracy grows stronger,” Ms Victoria Businge Rusoke, the State Minister for Local Government, who is also the Kabarole District NRM chairperson, said.

Ms Rusoke explained that a new structure has been established, with 30 coordinators in each of the 347 villages from 15 lower local governments in the district, and each coordinator will be responsible for mobilising 10 voters to ensure that every registered voter participates in the polls. She added that community sensitisation meetings and civic education campaigns will continue throughout the district to remind people that democracy depends on their active involvement.

The Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, said in his campaign, he has focused much on talking to voters directly so that they get solutions to their problems and be able to vote.

“Our strategy is not about the size of the crowds we attract. It is about ensuring that our message reaches the people. We want voters to understand our solutions to their personal problems so that they make informed choices at the ballot box,” he said. The National Unity Platform Tooro Regional Coordination, Mr Innocent Natukunda Bitariho, said the rising voter apathy is a signal that people feel that their votes no longer count. “We are educating and inspiring citizens to understand that staying home helps the status quo.

Refusing to vote is not neutrality, it’s surrender. We are encouraging people to turn their anger, disappointment, and pain into a peaceful protest vote,” Mr Bitariho said. He added that party flagbearers and members have been tasked to engage in community dialogues to sensitise voters that democracy is not a one-day event. “The majority of non-voters are young people who feel abandoned, and we are reconnecting with them through sports, music, and digital campaigns, showing them that their frustrations can become a force for transformation through the ballot. Don’t protest by staying home. Protest by voting,” he said.

Mobilisation strategy

Last Friday, leaders from Rwenzori and Tooro launched a mobilisation strategy using the structure of Generation Seven to combat voter apathy. The State Minister for Primary Healthcare, who is also the Fort Portal City North Division MP, Ms Margret Muhanga, said many people, including educated elites, often assume that election outcomes are predetermined, a misconception that fuels low voter turnout. “Some people have told me they have never voted because they believe the outcome is automatic. But it’s not automatic. Every vote counts. We must all mobilise our friends and neighbours to go and vote. How can your preferred leaders win if you stay home on election day?”

The former chairperson of Generation Seven, Mr Gilbert Olinga, said voter apathy is worrying. “It is unfortunate that millions of registered voters do not participate. During previous elections and by-elections, many eligible voters stayed home in NRM primaries. We want to change that narrative,” he said. Mr Olinga added that the Generation Seven network, which brings together about 1.4 million members nationwide, plans to reach communities directly through youth-led mobilisation, civic education, and door-to-door engagement to inspire a sense of ownership in the electoral process.

Mr Peter Byakuyaba, from Tooro Net, a civil society organisation, said the EC is mandated to carry out voter civic education, but this has not been adequately done.

“As a country, we have many challenges, including unemployment, internal party conflicts, poor service delivery, and presidential candidates are not addressing issues. I have not seen a candidate talk about policy; they make pledges,” he said. Mr Joshua Tusiime, from Kichwamba Sub-county, an NRM supporter, said he lost faith in the independence and fairness of the EC.

“I stopped voting in 2011 because I don’t believe the results reflect the will of the people. The EC seems biased, and until I see real change, I won’t waste my time lining up to vote,” he said. Ms Olivia Kagabe, an FDC member in Kiko Town Council, Kabarole, said voting has become meaningless, arguing that outcomes are predetermined and that the voices of ordinary citizens are ignored.

EC speaks out

However, the EC said it is impartial in the conduct of its duties. The Kabarole District Returning Officer, Mr Rogers Kasoro, said the EC has already embarked on a voter education campaign in the district and other parts of the country to encourage participation in next year’s elections. “We are using radio, social media, and public gatherings to create awareness. The presidential voting day is set for January 15, 2026, and the public is already aware of this date,” Mr Kasoro said.

He appealed to all eligible voters to participate in the forthcoming elections.

EC statistics

Statistics from the EC show that in the 2021 General Election, in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions, of the 1,347,702 registered voters, only 852,530 voted.

Nationally, voter turnout was also low, with only 10.7 million of the 18.1 million registered voters casting their ballots, representing just 59 percent.



