Tooro starts initiative to tackle teenage pregnancies

Tooro Kingdom has unveiled a proactive measure to combat the increasing challenges of teenage pregnancies and early marriages among the youth in the sub-region.

Ms Harriet Nyakake, the Kingdom’s deputy prime minister in-charge of Gender, Culture, and Clan Mobilisation, said the initiative aims to utilise campfires as a platform to educate and engage young people in addressing these pressing issues.

Ms Nyakake, speaking last Friday during the closure of awareness week organised by the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance Uganda in Fort Portal City, added that campfires will be organised in various locations throughout the kingdom, including the Muchwa Kingdom headquarters, schools, and learning institutions.

“These campfire sessions will take place every Thursday at Muchwa and in other schools we have listed. They will involve discussions on a wide range of topics pertinent to youth to help them navigate challenges that could potentially lead to teenage pregnancies and early marriages,” she said.

She further said bridging the information gap among the youth will ensure that every child in the kingdom receives proper education and support, with the ultimate goal of preventing school dropouts due to pregnancies and other related issues.

To facilitate these campfire sessions, Tooro Kingdom said it has enlisted various speakers who will address the youth on subjects such as responsible behaviour, sexual reproductive health, family planning, and life skills.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving stakeholders and partners, including the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance Uganda.

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the recent alarming statistics released by the health department of Kabarole District.

In the first half of 2023, a total of 702 pregnancies were recorded among girls aged 15 to 17, who seeking antenatal care services.

Notably, Ruteete, Harugogo and Kichwmba emerged as the sub-counties with the highest number of cases.

According to a study from July 2021 to September 2022, 2,271 teenage pregnancies were reported among girls aged 15 to 19 in the district. Of these, 31 pregnancies occurred among girls under the age of 15.

Mr Venantius Bbaale Kirwana, the acting country director of the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance, said more than 4,000 people, majority being youth, were reached during the awareness week and were helped in various activities including health talks, cancer screening, family planning consultations and Hepatitis B screening.