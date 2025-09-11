Tooro tea growers seek King Oyo's backing to revive industry

The tea sector players from the Tooro sub-region have requested King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of the Tooro Kingdom to add his voice to those of tea farmers and leaders in appealing to the government to stabilise the tea sector.

The Manager of Kiko Tea Estate, Ms Sanyu Sifar, told King Oyo that over the last three years, the tea sector has collapsed, with the cost of production now extremely high. She explained that they need government support in the form of subsidies on fertilizers and other chemicals used in tea gardens.

"We are facing many challenges, we no longer make good money, we have laid off workers, and we are struggling to pay bills and taxes because we are selling below the dollar," she said.

Kiko Tea Estate produces 1.78 million tons of made tea for export, but the low market prices are making it difficult to meet operational costs, including staff salaries.

Ms Sanyu noted that the estate had previously relied heavily on outgrowers for green tea leaves, but many have since uprooted their tea or abandoned their gardens due to poor returns.

She appealed to King Oyo to add his voice to the government in advocating for fertilizer subsidies to make them affordable for all tea farmers, saying this would boost production.

When King Oyo inquired about the possibility of raising the issue with the government and proposing solutions, Ms. Sanyu said the tea sector needs funds allocated specifically to support the purchase of critical inputs. However, she was unsure of the exact amount required, stating that only the top management could provide a precise figure.

In the Tooro sub-region, tea has long been a major source of livelihood, but falling prices have forced many farmers to abandon their gardens or uproot their tea altogether.

King Oyo was accompanied by Fort Portal Central Member of Parliament Alex Ruhunda, who explained that parliament had already recommended the establishment of regulations to guide farmers and stabilize the industry, and it is awaiting their implementation.

"What we need is to ensure that quality tea is produced for the market. Even when global prices are high, poor-quality tea fetches low returns," Mr Ruhunda said.

He added that with King Oyo joining the advocacy for fair tea prices, there is renewed hope that the government, especially President Museveni, will respond to stabilize the sector.

President Museveni had previously spoken about the challenges facing the tea sector during the Labor Day celebration in Fort Portal on May 1st, 2024.

He noted that tea is not a high-value crop and that its global demand is not big compared to other crops like coffee. He added that the government would address issues such as poor harvesting methods and the use of fertilizers to improve the sector.



