Top 20 secondary schools in last five years

Traditional secondary schools performed better than the new schools in the last five years, an analysis shows.

A mini-survey by Daily Monitor on schools performance in Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams for the last five years indicates that Gayaza High School, Immaculate Heart Girls School, King’s College Budo, Seeta High School (Main), and Uganda Martyrs Secondary School Namugongo have appeared five times among the top 20 secondary schools since 2016.

Gayaza, Budo, and Immaculate Heart are all traditional schools while Seeta High is among the new schools.

On the other hand, Cornerstone Leadership Academy, Kisozi High School, Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga, and St. Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende have appeared four times among the top 20 schools, still, in the last five years.

Appeared thrice

God’s way High School, Maganjo, Iganga Secondary School, Madinah Islamic Secondary School, Nsangi, Mary Hill School, Namilyango College, St Henry’s College, Kitovu, St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Naggalama, St Mary’s College, Kisubi and Seeta High School Mukono have appeared three times among the top 20 schools.

Meanwhile, Bukalasa Minor Seminary and Green Light Islamic Secondary School, Nansana appeared twice.

Some head teachers and administrators of the top-performing schools said they have consistently emerged among the best because of the conducive learning environment and high standards of management.

Sr Gladyce Kachope, the headteacher of Immaculate Heart Girls School in Rukungiri District explained their good performance.

“We pray so much as a school, encourage teamwork among both students and teachers as well as always effect our motto (of aiming higher) into our daily lives,” Sr Kachope said.

Ms Idah Balina, the head teacher of Iganga Secondary School, attributed the good performance to the discipline among students, teamwork and prayers.

The schools

Name

1. Gayaza High School

2. Immaculate Heart Girls School

3. King’s College, Budo

4. Seeta High School (main campus)

5. Uganda Martyrs S S Namugongo

6. Cornerstone Leadership Academy

7. Kisozi High School

8. Mt. St Mary’s, Namagunga

9. St. Mary’s Sec School, Kitende

10.God’s Way High School, Maganjo

11.Iganga Secondary School

12.Madinah Islamic Sec Sch, Nsangi

13.Mary Hill High School

14. Namilyango College

15.Seeta High School, Mukono

16.St. Henry’s College, Kitovu

17.St. Joseph’s Sec School, Naggalama

18.St. Mary’s College, Kisubi

19.Bukalasa Minor Seminary

