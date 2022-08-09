Top cleric to youth: Change or you’ll be slaves

Bishop Emeritus of Cyangugu Diocese in Rwanda, Rt Rev Geoffrey Rwobusisi, has tasked the youth to be the lead agents in transforming their country or risk being slaves in their own country.

Bishop Rwobusisi, who was on Sunday preaching at the end of Bishop Stuart University (BSU) Mission week in Mbarara City, said the problem with Uganda’s young generation is not the qualifications or the schools but rather brains which they turn into waste.

“Who told you that your country is for Chinese and Indians? I might sound racist but I am not, they come here, be successful business people, become rich when you the young people are just irresponsible and living in alcoholism, sexual immorality and all sorts of evil,” he said.

The bishop tasked the youth to embrace proper values in life to avoid getting involved in crime.

“Today’s youth is a lost generation, spending most of their valuable time in doing things that don’t add value. When you go to prisons, the majority are youth, degree holders, Senior Six and Senior Four leavers but go to churches they are nowhere.

“The majority youth have nothing they stand for. If they are told to riot, they will go, to steal they will go, womanising, they will go because they are just people pleasers, they have no values,” he said.

Bishop Rwobusisi tasked the youth to turn to God and be patient with life.

The BSU Vice Chancellor, Prof Maud Kamatenesi, said there is a generational crisis that is set to jeopardise the development of the country.

“We have a generational crisis, we try to give the relevant skills and knowledge to succeed in life and transform your communities but where do these end? In evil acts, in bars, with sugar mummies and daddies. All the skills and knowledge are put to waste,” she said.