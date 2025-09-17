Top NUP leaders vetted amid concerns of bias

Top leaders of the National Unity Platform (NUP) were vetted yesterday as part of the party’s ongoing selection of parliamentary flagbearers, but the exercise has reignited concerns of favouritism and unfairness among some aspirants.

Those vetted include party secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, who is seeking the Kampala Central MP seat, party spokesperson and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi for Nakawa West, and secretary for international relations Fred Nyanzi, who is eyeing Kawempe North.

Also on the list was deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, who is currently on remand in Luzira Prison. He was dramatically arrested last week outside Kawempe Magistrates Court, bundled into a vehicle by plain-clothed men, and later charged alongside Sauda Madada and six of NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi’s private security aides. While the top leaders appeared confident after their vetting sessions, their rivals voiced unease, citing the leaders’ close ties to the party hierarchy and the Elections Management Committee (EMC).

Mr Rubongoya dismissed the fears as unfounded.

“There is no problem with party leaders vying for political office. This happens in other parties too. What is important is that all aspirants are taken through due process. It would only be a problem if positions were ring-fenced,” he said. Still, memories of the 2021 General Election linger, when some aspirants accused NUP of favouritism and corruption in its flagbearer selections. Many fear a repeat. Dr Roy Ssemboga, who is again contesting for Kawempe North, where Mr Nyanzi is running, believes he performed well before the vetting panel.

What they say

“You might suspect bias if things turn out wrongly, but I know I answered my questions well. I expect the party to give me the card,” he said. In 2021, Mr Ssemboga lost out on the NUP flag, later contesting as an Independent and finishing fourth in the race won by Mr Bashir Mbaziira Kazibwe. In Makindye East, Mr Robert Ssekidde, alias Tuff B, is vying to replace incumbent Derrick Nyeko, who recently announced he would not seek re-election, although he was later spotted at the party headquarters.

“I know my party will do due diligence. On the ground, I have support in most parishes. That should be a basis for the flag,” he said. Responding to the growing unease, NUP treasurer Benjamin Katana said the party is aware of the concerns but insisted the process is impartial. “Being close to the party president is not enough to win the ticket. Even those close to him, like Sauda Madada and Motive Kassaga, did not get tickets,” he said.

Vetting exercise

The vetting programme began on September 16 in Wakiso, West Nile, and Kigezi, before moving to Kampala, Acholi, and Ankole on September 17. It will continue across regions until September 21, concluding in Greater Luweero and Busoga. Final results are expected within two weeks. For now, hope and scepticism remain in equal measure among aspirants, as the country’s youngest political party navigates one of its toughest internal tests ahead of the 2026 elections.

BACKGROUND

The NUP vetting exercise began on September 16 and has covered multiple regions, including Wakiso, West Nile, Kigezi, Kampala, Acholi, Ankole, Greater Masaka, Lango, Toro, Mpigi, Karamoja, Bunyoro, Mukono, Sebei, Teso, Rwenzori, Mubende, Bugisu, Bukedi, Luweero, and Busoga. The process is scheduled to conclude on September 21, with final results expected in two weeks.



