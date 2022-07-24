Top Sacco officials held over Shs106m

The leaders of a teachers’ Sacco in Bulambuli District are being questioned over allegations of mismanagement of funds totalling Shs106m.

Mr Stanley Bayole, the Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC), confirmed that three officials are being interrogated about the money that was channeled in the 2017/2018 financial year but is “nowhere to be seen.”

The officials arrested include Mr James Nabusoba, the chairperson of the Sacco; Mr Peter Wasuke, the treasurer; and Mr Mathias Maruti, the general secretary.

Mr Amir Kamba, the Bulambuli deputy RDC, told Sunday Monitor that President Museveni extended Shs106m to teachers in the district through the economic arm of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) commonly known as WALIMU Sacco.

The money was meant to help teachers establish income generating projects for development and boost their household incomes. It was essentially supposed to operate as a revolving fund for teachers to borrow and pay back.

Issue

“Most of the teachers in the district have never touched that money because those who took it became reluctant to pay back, others have never paid a coin yet they took millions of money,” Mr Kamba said, adding, “To crown it all, the Sacco leadership has not much to compel defaulters to pay thus condemning the leaders of the Sacco, which made us to order for their arrest.”

Mr Philip Mafabi, the Bulambuli District Unatu chairperson, said the top Sacco officials claim they paid Shs50m to the national teachers’ Sacco.