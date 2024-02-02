Prime

Top schools maintain S.1 cut-off points

Head teachers take part in Senior One selection in Kampala yesterday. photo/Isaac Kasamani

By  Monitor Team

The candidates were placed basing on their respective schools choices

Most of the traditional secondary schools across the country have maintained last year’s Senior One cut-off points after a higher proportion of candidates passed last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

A total of 648,662 candidates, who passed PLE in four different grades, are scheduled to report on February 19, for their opening term after they were placed in different secondary schools across the country.  The candidates were placed basing on their respective schools choices.

Some of the top schools from the central region set Aggregate Five for boys and Seven for girls, western region 10 for girls and eight for boys while the remaining regions are admitting those with 13 points for both.

Gayaza High School in Wakiso District maintained the cut-of point at Aggregate Five,  Mbarara-based Ntare School maintained at six points, St Mary’s College Rushoroza at Aggregate Eight, Nabumali High School Mbale at 12 points, and Wanyange Girls in Jinja at 12.

Other traditional schools that maintained last year’s cut-off points are Kigezi High School Butobere at 12 points and Immaculate Heart Girls also maintained at Six, Tororo Girls at Aggregate Nine, Gombe Secondary School maintained Aggregate Seven for boys and Eight for girls, Maryhill High School at Six, Mbarara High School Seven, Lubiri Secondary Nine, Kigezi College Butobere 12 and St Kagwa Bushenyi Eight.

Some traditional schools, however, slightly relaxed their Senior One cut-off points, a decision schools authorities said was done by the Ministry of Education and Sports, based on the general performance of the candidates.

Wakiso-based Kings College Buddo, whose cut-off points stood at Five for both girls and boys, down from Four that were considered for boys in 2022, admitted 200 students out of the more than 5,000 who had applied.

Mr Godfrey Kasamba, the deputy head teacher of Kings College Buddo, said their admission was determined by the available space at the school.

“Sometimes we get over 10,000 applicants and if the first 200 out of those got four points, then that will be the cut-off points. Every student who gets between Aggregate Four and Five qualifies to go to Kings College Buddo but the available space is always for the first 200,” he said.

He noted that the school has admitted 140 boys, with the majority having Aggregate Four and Nine boys with Aggregate Five.

Nabisunsa Girls relaxed Senior One cut -off points from Aggregate Six in 2022 to Seven in 2023 and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School equally relaxed from Aggregate Seven for girls in 2022 to Eight points in 2023 and Six for boys in 2022 to Seven in 2023.

During a two-day Senior One Selection exercise in Kampala, some schools however, slightly tightened Senior One entry requirements by either increasing one or two cut-off points.

Comboni College Lira tightened Senior One admission from Aggregate 15 in 2022 to 14, Jinja Secondary Schools are taking those with 12 points for girls from 14 last year and 14 for boys, from 16 last year.

Masaka Secondary School also increased Senior One cut-off points from Aggregate 13 for girls in 2022 to 12 and from 11 for boys last year to Nine.

Bweranyangi Girls tightened Senior One admission requirements from Aggregate Eight in 2022 to Seven, and Masheruka Girls from 13 last year to 12 this year.

Like the traditional counterparts, some schools including private as well as those under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, maintained, relaxed and as well tightened their Senior One entry cut-off points.

In central Uganda, private schools tightened their entry cut-off points. They selected learners with between Aggregate 10 and 15.

However, some schools selected learners with up to 18 cut-off points while their USE counterparts did not exceed 20 cut- off points.

Government schools from the up country regions, especially eastern and northern settled for Aggregate 28 for both boys and girls.

Mr Christopher Opoka, the deputy head teacher of Kitgum High School, told Daily Monitor yesterday that such decisions have been made to ensure that they admit a notable number of both boys and girls in the schools.

Following an increased number of boys dropping out of schools, some schools decided to either maintain or relax cut-off points for both boys and girls to ensure that all learners are given an equal opportunity to compete.

Schools selling placements?

While officiating at the selection exercises, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Ketty Lamaro, warned schools against selling placements to parents, saying they should handle the exercise on merit.

“Children should be placed on merit and the process should not be abused to favour the rich and that is why the government initiated the automatic process where the lists are generated at the ministry. We know this has annoyed most of you and as the ministry we are aware of that but we had to do it, especially for USE schools to ensure that all children are admitted in schools,” Ms Lamaro said in a statement read for her by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education at the ministry, Mr Ismail Mulindwa.

“Take this exercise serious, to ensure equity, fairness and transparency of admissions,”  the PS added.

Mr Mulindwa revealed that some notable government ministers have already contacted him, asking him to link them with head teachers of certain schools, because the process is tedious.

“This is because some of you keep around tossing parents and this must stop,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government asked schools under its USE programme, to always send them the correct number of admitted students, for its proper planning instead of the former presenting few numbers and after they started “shouting” about the issue of low capitation grants.

According to Ms Jane Egau, the chairperson of placement committee in the Ministry of Education and Sports, a total of 4,293 schools were targeted for this exercise, of which 1,325 were government and government-aided, 112 government and non-government aided non-USE and 2,856 private secondary schools.

“An average of 120 learners have been admitted per school and this translates into 515,160 learners (about 80 percent of the learners who passed) admitted in Senior One in participating schools and the remaining number will be admitted in schools that may have not participated in the exercise,” Ms Egau said.

Ms Egau explained that the schools were given students, according to their declared capacities.

“The capacity of an institution is measured against many indicators such as staffing, classrooms, dormitories for boarding schools. The school can only have numbers that the facility can carry and so this year we have agreed to carry out a survey to establish the capacity of all our schools,” she said. A total of 1,644 schools turned up for day one of the schools’ selection. 

Schools hike fees

Various secondary schools yesterday defied government directive and hiked their fees structures for Senior One students.

Majority of school heads Daily Monitor interview, were unapologetic and reaffirmed that they had increased school fees by between Shs100,000 and Shs150,000.

The blamed what they called “slight increment” on certain costs of materials, especially for Senior One entrants.

“Adhere to the guidelines on school charges and seek advice from my office, if your school has a justification to adjust the charges,” the PS advised.

Ms Lamaro, however, said school heads who increased fees were contravening government policy. For years, parliamentarians have complained about what they called “exorbitant fees and other requirements” but no appropriate action have been taken against the culprits, a glitch blamed on the absence of a clear law that empowers the ministry to regulate fees in a liberalised economy.

Mr Henry Semakula, a senior officer in charge of guidance and counselling at the Ministry of Education and Sports, said more attention should equally be given to the boy child to curb drop out among the male learners.

“Please attend to the boys, they are being wasted in gambling and drug abuse. Mental health is a big challenge in schools,” Mr Semakula said.

 Schools’ selection

School


Girls 2022


Boys 2022


Girls 2023


Boys 2023


2024 Fees


Kings College Buddo


5


4


5


5


2,500,000


Ntare School


6


6


Nabisunsa Girls SS


6


7


1,950,000


Iganga SS


8


8


1,800,000


Gombe SS, Butambala           


8


7


8


7


1,520,000


Kigezi High School


10


8


10


8


980,000


St Marys College Rushomza           


8


8


8


8


990,000


Ndejje SS


6


5


6


6


Kira College Butiki


8


8


1,200,000


Iganga SS


8


8


1,800,000


Bishop SS Mukono


8


8


10


10


1,300,000


Mbarara High School


7


7


1,300,000


St Peter’s College - Tororo


10


11


1,500,000


Tororo Girls' School


8


9


1,700,000


Entebbe SSS


10


10


10


10


600,000


St Joseph College Ombach


11


10


840,000


St Peter's Nsambya


7


7


8


8


1,300,000


Lubiri SSS


9


9


8


9


799,000


Nyakasura School


10


9


10


9


1,000,000


Kyebambe Girls' Fortportal


9


10


907,000


St Catherine Girls, Lira


12


12


700,000


Nabumali High School


12


12


12


12


989,000


Iganga SS


12


11


12


11


454,000


Bweranyangi Girls


5


7


1,400,000


Laki High School


24


22


24


22


352,000


Masaka SS


13


11


10


9


850,000


Namungoona Parents SS


15


17


15


16


St Francis  SS Acumet


23


22


2


28


100,000


Pope Paul II SS


25


20


26


21


Arua SS


25


17


23


19


Mondan SS


26


20


25


19


Naboa SS


28


28


28


28


Bududa SS


23


23


23


22


Nyakitoko SS


24


24


21


21


Ndekye  SS


24


24


16


16


Palabek Sec school


28


25


25


22


St Charles Lwanga SS


18


19


Nyangilia  SS


24


20


24


20


300,000


Nyarilo SS


26


24


24


20


354,000


Naigana SS Kagadi


43


54


50


62


314,000


St Adolf Tibeyalirwa Muhorro


26


24


26


24


Kyotera Central SS


26


23


22


23


Buremba SS Kazo


20


18


17


15


Kashongi HS


22


20


22


21


Sanga Sec Sch


24


22


22


20


Uganda  Martyrs SS


20


18


20


18


Imaculate Hearts Progressive


6


6


1,200,000


Kitgum High School


22


18


22


16


Bwongera Girls


15


14


300,000


Muntuyera HS Boys


10


11


600,000


Mbarara HS Boys


7


7


1,840,000


Budini SS Kaliro


11


9


11


9


700,000


Orum SS- Otuke


12


13


13


14


230,000


Okwang SS-Otuke


16


9


16


10


370,000


Akii Bua SS


28


26


28


28


298,000


Lwakhakha SS - Namisindwa


20


24


27


25


Magale SS


24


22


23


21


425,000


Kawempe Muslim


7


6


8


7


1,400,000


Mityana SS


20


20


19


19


900,000


Kinoni Girls


15


13


560,000


Luweero SS


13


13


500,000


Nalinya Lwantale Girls


28


25


648,000


Lira SS


22


18


21


16


559000


Mpigi SS


28


28


28


28


Ikoba Girls  SS


28


28


Masindi Port SS


25


28


28


25


Mutunda SS


28


28


26


26


Mandela SS Hoima


13


12


11


9


1,300,000


Nkoma SS


22


22


20


20


Ngora Seed school


24


22


22


20


Palaro SS


28


28


28


28


Amolator SS


28


27


28


27


Agwingiri Girls


28


28


Alemera Comprehensive


28


28


28


28


St Mary's College Lacor


21


20


20


18


Pabbo SS


26


23


26


23


Buswale SS Manyingo


28


28


28


28


Anyayu  SS Arua


28


26


28


28


Manibe Public SS


28


26


28


26


450,000


Bukooli College Bugiri


26


24


26


24


St Stephens Bugiri


10


7


10


7


Kihihi High Sch


17


17


17


17


Kinkizi High School


15


14


Nyakinoni SS


21


21


Butogota Trinity College


22


22


22


22


Hilton High School-Mukono


12


12


12


12


1,250,000


Mityana Standard School


20


20


20


20


910,000


St Janan  Luwum SS


20


20


20


20


1,500,000


St Janan SS-Bombo


20


19


20


19


1,800,000


Kings College Bujuuko


24


24


24


24


500,000


Kaboowa High school


20


20


20


20


650,000


Africa College Mutundwe


28


26


28


26


Ample High Sch. Mutundwe


20


20


20


20


St Edwards, Butumi


17


12


15


13


650,000


Aromo Vocational School, Lira


28


26


28


28


153,000


Kinyara SS, Masindi


21


20


20


19


450,000


Lyantonde SS, Kasambya


22


22


24


24


425,000


St. Paul SS, Pakanyi


27


26


26


26


200,000


Busiri SS, Mbale


26


26


26


26


USE


Aputi SS Amolatar


28


26


28


26


183,300


Amolatar SS Amolatar


28


26


28


28


237,000


Alero SS, Nwoya


28


28


28


28


214,300


Aculbanya SS


20


16


21


19


USE


Vurra SS


28


26


24


26


USE


Kidongole Seed SS, Butaleja


25


24


26


27


USE


St Theresa SS, Okunguro


24


20


20


20


USE


St John's SS


15


12


14


11


USE


Nyabubare SS, Bushenyi


14


13


13


12


USE


St Noah SS, Mugara


17


13


14


15


USE


Mwengura SS


28


24


28


24


USE


Mutolere SS, Kisoro


24


22


24


22


USE


St Peter's SS


28


28


28


28


USE


Bushanza SS Kisoro


28


28


28


28


USE


Masheruka Girls


13


12


700,000


St Kagwa Bushenyi High Sch.


8


8


860,000


Kigezi College, Butobere


12


12


631,000


Ntungamo Girls' High School


15


13


1,265,000


St Maria Goretti, Rushoroza


18


16


15


14


597,000


Midigo Sec. School


28


28


24


24


300,000


MM College Wairaka


20


20


24


24


700,000


Bishop Kivengere Girls School


18


19


768,000


Namokora Voc. Sec. Sch.


28


28


28


28


175,000


Brilliant High Sch. Kawempe


6


6


6


6


Kabale Brainstorm


12


10


11


9


740,000


Pmm Girls Jinja


15


20


265,000


St Stephen SS Budondo.


22


22


24


24


USE


Kidera SS


24


24


20


20


USE


Sacded Heart Grils School


13


13


698,000


YY Okot Memorial School


20


19


519,000


Nganwa H/S - Sheema


11


11


680,000


Dabani Girls SS


18


18


680,000


Ibanda SS


12


11


880,000


Kibubura Girls - Ibanda


12


11


830,000


Kamonkoli College


16


16


18


18


570,000


Muni Girls


16


18


620,000


St Joseph College Ombaci


10


10


840,000


Hornby H/S - Kabale


24


24


600,000


Oriajini SS -Terego


28


18


28


25


355,000


Kijomoro SS - Maracha


22


19


23


18


300,000


Kabukunge Muslim


17


17


17


17


St Paul's SS Kagongi


18


17


370,000


Otumbari SS -Terego


11


11


22


215,000


Mpanga SS - Fort Portal


18


12


12


12


150,000


Kibiito SS - Bunyagabo


16


16


14


14


610,000


Kaabong SS


26


22


24


21


250,000


St Johns SS Wakitaka


16


16


15


14


200,000


Mpumudde Seed - Jinja


28


28


28


28


Rwamurunga Community


28


28


28


28


101,500


Kakira High School - Jinja


20


18


20


18


220,000


Okollo SS - Madi-Okollo


28


28


28


28


295,000


Kitara SS - Hoima


17


15


19


17


100,000


Gulu High School


16


15


15


12


600,000


Gulu SS


17


15



By Busein Samilu, Jane Nafula, Priscilla Maloba, Lydia Felly Akullu, Karim Muyobo, Sylivia Katushabe,  Stephen Otage, Shabibah Nakirigya, Bill Oketch, Tobbias Jolly Owinyi and Dorothy Nagitta

