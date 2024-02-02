Top schools maintain S.1 cut-off points

Most of the traditional secondary schools across the country have maintained last year’s Senior One cut-off points after a higher proportion of candidates passed last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

A total of 648,662 candidates, who passed PLE in four different grades, are scheduled to report on February 19, for their opening term after they were placed in different secondary schools across the country. The candidates were placed basing on their respective schools choices.

Some of the top schools from the central region set Aggregate Five for boys and Seven for girls, western region 10 for girls and eight for boys while the remaining regions are admitting those with 13 points for both.

Gayaza High School in Wakiso District maintained the cut-of point at Aggregate Five, Mbarara-based Ntare School maintained at six points, St Mary’s College Rushoroza at Aggregate Eight, Nabumali High School Mbale at 12 points, and Wanyange Girls in Jinja at 12.

Other traditional schools that maintained last year’s cut-off points are Kigezi High School Butobere at 12 points and Immaculate Heart Girls also maintained at Six, Tororo Girls at Aggregate Nine, Gombe Secondary School maintained Aggregate Seven for boys and Eight for girls, Maryhill High School at Six, Mbarara High School Seven, Lubiri Secondary Nine, Kigezi College Butobere 12 and St Kagwa Bushenyi Eight.

Some traditional schools, however, slightly relaxed their Senior One cut-off points, a decision schools authorities said was done by the Ministry of Education and Sports, based on the general performance of the candidates.

Wakiso-based Kings College Buddo, whose cut-off points stood at Five for both girls and boys, down from Four that were considered for boys in 2022, admitted 200 students out of the more than 5,000 who had applied.

Mr Godfrey Kasamba, the deputy head teacher of Kings College Buddo, said their admission was determined by the available space at the school.

“Sometimes we get over 10,000 applicants and if the first 200 out of those got four points, then that will be the cut-off points. Every student who gets between Aggregate Four and Five qualifies to go to Kings College Buddo but the available space is always for the first 200,” he said.

He noted that the school has admitted 140 boys, with the majority having Aggregate Four and Nine boys with Aggregate Five.

Nabisunsa Girls relaxed Senior One cut -off points from Aggregate Six in 2022 to Seven in 2023 and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School equally relaxed from Aggregate Seven for girls in 2022 to Eight points in 2023 and Six for boys in 2022 to Seven in 2023.

During a two-day Senior One Selection exercise in Kampala, some schools however, slightly tightened Senior One entry requirements by either increasing one or two cut-off points.

Comboni College Lira tightened Senior One admission from Aggregate 15 in 2022 to 14, Jinja Secondary Schools are taking those with 12 points for girls from 14 last year and 14 for boys, from 16 last year.

Masaka Secondary School also increased Senior One cut-off points from Aggregate 13 for girls in 2022 to 12 and from 11 for boys last year to Nine.

Bweranyangi Girls tightened Senior One admission requirements from Aggregate Eight in 2022 to Seven, and Masheruka Girls from 13 last year to 12 this year.

Like the traditional counterparts, some schools including private as well as those under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, maintained, relaxed and as well tightened their Senior One entry cut-off points.

In central Uganda, private schools tightened their entry cut-off points. They selected learners with between Aggregate 10 and 15.

However, some schools selected learners with up to 18 cut-off points while their USE counterparts did not exceed 20 cut- off points.

Government schools from the up country regions, especially eastern and northern settled for Aggregate 28 for both boys and girls.

Mr Christopher Opoka, the deputy head teacher of Kitgum High School, told Daily Monitor yesterday that such decisions have been made to ensure that they admit a notable number of both boys and girls in the schools.

Following an increased number of boys dropping out of schools, some schools decided to either maintain or relax cut-off points for both boys and girls to ensure that all learners are given an equal opportunity to compete.

Schools selling placements?

While officiating at the selection exercises, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Ketty Lamaro, warned schools against selling placements to parents, saying they should handle the exercise on merit.

“Children should be placed on merit and the process should not be abused to favour the rich and that is why the government initiated the automatic process where the lists are generated at the ministry. We know this has annoyed most of you and as the ministry we are aware of that but we had to do it, especially for USE schools to ensure that all children are admitted in schools,” Ms Lamaro said in a statement read for her by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education at the ministry, Mr Ismail Mulindwa.

“Take this exercise serious, to ensure equity, fairness and transparency of admissions,” the PS added.

Mr Mulindwa revealed that some notable government ministers have already contacted him, asking him to link them with head teachers of certain schools, because the process is tedious.

“This is because some of you keep around tossing parents and this must stop,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government asked schools under its USE programme, to always send them the correct number of admitted students, for its proper planning instead of the former presenting few numbers and after they started “shouting” about the issue of low capitation grants.

According to Ms Jane Egau, the chairperson of placement committee in the Ministry of Education and Sports, a total of 4,293 schools were targeted for this exercise, of which 1,325 were government and government-aided, 112 government and non-government aided non-USE and 2,856 private secondary schools.

“An average of 120 learners have been admitted per school and this translates into 515,160 learners (about 80 percent of the learners who passed) admitted in Senior One in participating schools and the remaining number will be admitted in schools that may have not participated in the exercise,” Ms Egau said.

Ms Egau explained that the schools were given students, according to their declared capacities.

“The capacity of an institution is measured against many indicators such as staffing, classrooms, dormitories for boarding schools. The school can only have numbers that the facility can carry and so this year we have agreed to carry out a survey to establish the capacity of all our schools,” she said. A total of 1,644 schools turned up for day one of the schools’ selection.

Schools hike fees

Various secondary schools yesterday defied government directive and hiked their fees structures for Senior One students.

Majority of school heads Daily Monitor interview, were unapologetic and reaffirmed that they had increased school fees by between Shs100,000 and Shs150,000.

The blamed what they called “slight increment” on certain costs of materials, especially for Senior One entrants.

“Adhere to the guidelines on school charges and seek advice from my office, if your school has a justification to adjust the charges,” the PS advised.

Ms Lamaro, however, said school heads who increased fees were contravening government policy. For years, parliamentarians have complained about what they called “exorbitant fees and other requirements” but no appropriate action have been taken against the culprits, a glitch blamed on the absence of a clear law that empowers the ministry to regulate fees in a liberalised economy.

Mr Henry Semakula, a senior officer in charge of guidance and counselling at the Ministry of Education and Sports, said more attention should equally be given to the boy child to curb drop out among the male learners.

“Please attend to the boys, they are being wasted in gambling and drug abuse. Mental health is a big challenge in schools,” Mr Semakula said.

Schools’ selection

School

Girls 2022

Boys 2022

Girls 2023

Boys 2023

2024 Fees

Kings College Buddo

5

4

5

5

2,500,000

Ntare School

6

6

Nabisunsa Girls SS

6

7

1,950,000

Iganga SS

8

8

1,800,000

Gombe SS, Butambala

8

7

8

7

1,520,000

Kigezi High School

10

8

10

8

980,000

St Marys College Rushomza

8

8

8

8

990,000

Ndejje SS

6

5

6

6

Kira College Butiki

8

8

1,200,000

Iganga SS

8

8

1,800,000

Bishop SS Mukono

8

8

10

10

1,300,000

Mbarara High School

7

7

1,300,000

St Peter’s College - Tororo

10

11

1,500,000

Tororo Girls' School

8

9

1,700,000

Entebbe SSS

10

10

10

10

600,000

St Joseph College Ombach

11

10

840,000

St Peter's Nsambya

7

7

8

8

1,300,000

Lubiri SSS

9

9

8

9

799,000

Nyakasura School

10

9

10

9

1,000,000

Kyebambe Girls' Fortportal

9

10

907,000

St Catherine Girls, Lira

12

12

700,000

Nabumali High School

12

12

12

12

989,000

Iganga SS

12

11

12

11

454,000

Bweranyangi Girls

5

7

1,400,000

Laki High School

24

22

24

22

352,000

Masaka SS

13

11

10

9

850,000

Namungoona Parents SS

15

17

15

16

St Francis SS Acumet

23

22

2

28

100,000

Pope Paul II SS

25

20

26

21

Arua SS

25

17

23

19

Mondan SS

26

20

25

19

Naboa SS

28

28

28

28

Bududa SS

23

23

23

22

Nyakitoko SS

24

24

21

21

Ndekye SS

24

24

16

16

Palabek Sec school

28

25

25

22

St Charles Lwanga SS

18

19

Nyangilia SS

24

20

24

20

300,000

Nyarilo SS

26

24

24

20

354,000

Naigana SS Kagadi

43

54

50

62

314,000

St Adolf Tibeyalirwa Muhorro

26

24

26

24

Kyotera Central SS

26

23

22

23

Buremba SS Kazo

20

18

17

15

Kashongi HS

22

20

22

21

Sanga Sec Sch

24

22

22

20

Uganda Martyrs SS

20

18

20

18

Imaculate Hearts Progressive

6

6

1,200,000

Kitgum High School

22

18

22

16

Bwongera Girls

15

14

300,000

Muntuyera HS Boys

10

11

600,000

Mbarara HS Boys

7

7

1,840,000

Budini SS Kaliro

11

9

11

9

700,000

Orum SS- Otuke

12

13

13

14

230,000

Okwang SS-Otuke

16

9

16

10

370,000

Akii Bua SS

28

26

28

28

298,000

Lwakhakha SS - Namisindwa

20

24

27

25

Magale SS

24

22

23

21

425,000

Kawempe Muslim

7

6

8

7

1,400,000

Mityana SS

20

20

19

19

900,000

Kinoni Girls

15

13

560,000

Luweero SS

13

13

500,000

Nalinya Lwantale Girls

28

25

648,000

Lira SS

22

18

21

16

559000

Mpigi SS

28

28

28

28

Ikoba Girls SS

28

28

Masindi Port SS

25

28

28

25

Mutunda SS

28

28

26

26

Mandela SS Hoima

13

12

11

9

1,300,000

Nkoma SS

22

22

20

20

Ngora Seed school

24

22

22

20

Palaro SS

28

28

28

28

Amolator SS

28

27

28

27

Agwingiri Girls

28

28

Alemera Comprehensive

28

28

28

28

St Mary's College Lacor

21

20

20

18

Pabbo SS

26

23

26

23

Buswale SS Manyingo

28

28

28

28

Anyayu SS Arua

28

26

28

28

Manibe Public SS

28

26

28

26

450,000

Bukooli College Bugiri

26

24

26

24

St Stephens Bugiri

10

7

10

7

Kihihi High Sch

17

17

17

17

Kinkizi High School

15

14

Nyakinoni SS

21

21

Butogota Trinity College

22

22

22

22

Hilton High School-Mukono

12

12

12

12

1,250,000

Mityana Standard School

20

20

20

20

910,000

St Janan Luwum SS

20

20

20

20

1,500,000

St Janan SS-Bombo

20

19

20

19

1,800,000

Kings College Bujuuko

24

24

24

24

500,000

Kaboowa High school

20

20

20

20

650,000

Africa College Mutundwe

28

26

28

26

Ample High Sch. Mutundwe

20

20

20

20

St Edwards, Butumi

17

12

15

13

650,000

Aromo Vocational School, Lira

28

26

28

28

153,000

Kinyara SS, Masindi

21

20

20

19

450,000

Lyantonde SS, Kasambya

22

22

24

24

425,000

St. Paul SS, Pakanyi

27

26

26

26

200,000

Busiri SS, Mbale

26

26

26

26

USE

Aputi SS Amolatar

28

26

28

26

183,300

Amolatar SS Amolatar

28

26

28

28

237,000

Alero SS, Nwoya

28

28

28

28

214,300

Aculbanya SS

20

16

21

19

USE

Vurra SS

28

26

24

26

USE

Kidongole Seed SS, Butaleja

25

24

26

27

USE

St Theresa SS, Okunguro

24

20

20

20

USE

St John's SS

15

12

14

11

USE

Nyabubare SS, Bushenyi

14

13

13

12

USE

St Noah SS, Mugara

17

13

14

15

USE

Mwengura SS

28

24

28

24

USE

Mutolere SS, Kisoro

24

22

24

22

USE

St Peter's SS

28

28

28

28

USE

Bushanza SS Kisoro

28

28

28

28

USE

Masheruka Girls

13

12

700,000

St Kagwa Bushenyi High Sch.

8

8

860,000

Kigezi College, Butobere

12

12

631,000

Ntungamo Girls' High School

15

13

1,265,000

St Maria Goretti, Rushoroza

18

16

15

14

597,000

Midigo Sec. School

28

28

24

24

300,000

MM College Wairaka

20

20

24

24

700,000

Bishop Kivengere Girls School

18

19

768,000

Namokora Voc. Sec. Sch.

28

28

28

28

175,000

Brilliant High Sch. Kawempe

6

6

6

6

Kabale Brainstorm

12

10

11

9

740,000

Pmm Girls Jinja

15

20

265,000

St Stephen SS Budondo.

22

22

24

24

USE

Kidera SS

24

24

20

20

USE

Sacded Heart Grils School

13

13

698,000

YY Okot Memorial School

20

19

519,000

Nganwa H/S - Sheema

11

11

680,000

Dabani Girls SS

18

18

680,000

Ibanda SS

12

11

880,000

Kibubura Girls - Ibanda

12

11

830,000

Kamonkoli College

16

16

18

18

570,000

Muni Girls

16

18

620,000

St Joseph College Ombaci

10

10

840,000

Hornby H/S - Kabale

24

24

600,000

Oriajini SS -Terego

28

18

28

25

355,000

Kijomoro SS - Maracha

22

19

23

18

300,000

Kabukunge Muslim

17

17

17

17

St Paul's SS Kagongi

18

17

370,000

Otumbari SS -Terego

11

11

22

215,000

Mpanga SS - Fort Portal

18

12

12

12

150,000

Kibiito SS - Bunyagabo

16

16

14

14

610,000

Kaabong SS

26

22

24

21

250,000

St Johns SS Wakitaka

16

16

15

14

200,000

Mpumudde Seed - Jinja

28

28

28

28

Rwamurunga Community

28

28

28

28

101,500

Kakira High School - Jinja

20

18

20

18

220,000

Okollo SS - Madi-Okollo

28

28

28

28

295,000

Kitara SS - Hoima

17

15

19

17

100,000

Gulu High School

16

15

15

12

600,000

Gulu SS

17

15





