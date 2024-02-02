Prime
Top schools maintain S.1 cut-off points
What you need to know:
The candidates were placed basing on their respective schools choices
Most of the traditional secondary schools across the country have maintained last year’s Senior One cut-off points after a higher proportion of candidates passed last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).
A total of 648,662 candidates, who passed PLE in four different grades, are scheduled to report on February 19, for their opening term after they were placed in different secondary schools across the country. The candidates were placed basing on their respective schools choices.
Some of the top schools from the central region set Aggregate Five for boys and Seven for girls, western region 10 for girls and eight for boys while the remaining regions are admitting those with 13 points for both.
Gayaza High School in Wakiso District maintained the cut-of point at Aggregate Five, Mbarara-based Ntare School maintained at six points, St Mary’s College Rushoroza at Aggregate Eight, Nabumali High School Mbale at 12 points, and Wanyange Girls in Jinja at 12.
Other traditional schools that maintained last year’s cut-off points are Kigezi High School Butobere at 12 points and Immaculate Heart Girls also maintained at Six, Tororo Girls at Aggregate Nine, Gombe Secondary School maintained Aggregate Seven for boys and Eight for girls, Maryhill High School at Six, Mbarara High School Seven, Lubiri Secondary Nine, Kigezi College Butobere 12 and St Kagwa Bushenyi Eight.
Some traditional schools, however, slightly relaxed their Senior One cut-off points, a decision schools authorities said was done by the Ministry of Education and Sports, based on the general performance of the candidates.
Wakiso-based Kings College Buddo, whose cut-off points stood at Five for both girls and boys, down from Four that were considered for boys in 2022, admitted 200 students out of the more than 5,000 who had applied.
Mr Godfrey Kasamba, the deputy head teacher of Kings College Buddo, said their admission was determined by the available space at the school.
“Sometimes we get over 10,000 applicants and if the first 200 out of those got four points, then that will be the cut-off points. Every student who gets between Aggregate Four and Five qualifies to go to Kings College Buddo but the available space is always for the first 200,” he said.
He noted that the school has admitted 140 boys, with the majority having Aggregate Four and Nine boys with Aggregate Five.
Nabisunsa Girls relaxed Senior One cut -off points from Aggregate Six in 2022 to Seven in 2023 and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School equally relaxed from Aggregate Seven for girls in 2022 to Eight points in 2023 and Six for boys in 2022 to Seven in 2023.
During a two-day Senior One Selection exercise in Kampala, some schools however, slightly tightened Senior One entry requirements by either increasing one or two cut-off points.
Comboni College Lira tightened Senior One admission from Aggregate 15 in 2022 to 14, Jinja Secondary Schools are taking those with 12 points for girls from 14 last year and 14 for boys, from 16 last year.
Masaka Secondary School also increased Senior One cut-off points from Aggregate 13 for girls in 2022 to 12 and from 11 for boys last year to Nine.
Bweranyangi Girls tightened Senior One admission requirements from Aggregate Eight in 2022 to Seven, and Masheruka Girls from 13 last year to 12 this year.
Like the traditional counterparts, some schools including private as well as those under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, maintained, relaxed and as well tightened their Senior One entry cut-off points.
In central Uganda, private schools tightened their entry cut-off points. They selected learners with between Aggregate 10 and 15.
However, some schools selected learners with up to 18 cut-off points while their USE counterparts did not exceed 20 cut- off points.
Government schools from the up country regions, especially eastern and northern settled for Aggregate 28 for both boys and girls.
Mr Christopher Opoka, the deputy head teacher of Kitgum High School, told Daily Monitor yesterday that such decisions have been made to ensure that they admit a notable number of both boys and girls in the schools.
Following an increased number of boys dropping out of schools, some schools decided to either maintain or relax cut-off points for both boys and girls to ensure that all learners are given an equal opportunity to compete.
Schools selling placements?
While officiating at the selection exercises, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Ketty Lamaro, warned schools against selling placements to parents, saying they should handle the exercise on merit.
“Children should be placed on merit and the process should not be abused to favour the rich and that is why the government initiated the automatic process where the lists are generated at the ministry. We know this has annoyed most of you and as the ministry we are aware of that but we had to do it, especially for USE schools to ensure that all children are admitted in schools,” Ms Lamaro said in a statement read for her by the Director of Basic and Secondary Education at the ministry, Mr Ismail Mulindwa.
“Take this exercise serious, to ensure equity, fairness and transparency of admissions,” the PS added.
Mr Mulindwa revealed that some notable government ministers have already contacted him, asking him to link them with head teachers of certain schools, because the process is tedious.
“This is because some of you keep around tossing parents and this must stop,” she said.
Meanwhile, the government asked schools under its USE programme, to always send them the correct number of admitted students, for its proper planning instead of the former presenting few numbers and after they started “shouting” about the issue of low capitation grants.
According to Ms Jane Egau, the chairperson of placement committee in the Ministry of Education and Sports, a total of 4,293 schools were targeted for this exercise, of which 1,325 were government and government-aided, 112 government and non-government aided non-USE and 2,856 private secondary schools.
“An average of 120 learners have been admitted per school and this translates into 515,160 learners (about 80 percent of the learners who passed) admitted in Senior One in participating schools and the remaining number will be admitted in schools that may have not participated in the exercise,” Ms Egau said.
Ms Egau explained that the schools were given students, according to their declared capacities.
“The capacity of an institution is measured against many indicators such as staffing, classrooms, dormitories for boarding schools. The school can only have numbers that the facility can carry and so this year we have agreed to carry out a survey to establish the capacity of all our schools,” she said. A total of 1,644 schools turned up for day one of the schools’ selection.
Schools hike fees
Various secondary schools yesterday defied government directive and hiked their fees structures for Senior One students.
Majority of school heads Daily Monitor interview, were unapologetic and reaffirmed that they had increased school fees by between Shs100,000 and Shs150,000.
The blamed what they called “slight increment” on certain costs of materials, especially for Senior One entrants.
“Adhere to the guidelines on school charges and seek advice from my office, if your school has a justification to adjust the charges,” the PS advised.
Ms Lamaro, however, said school heads who increased fees were contravening government policy. For years, parliamentarians have complained about what they called “exorbitant fees and other requirements” but no appropriate action have been taken against the culprits, a glitch blamed on the absence of a clear law that empowers the ministry to regulate fees in a liberalised economy.
Mr Henry Semakula, a senior officer in charge of guidance and counselling at the Ministry of Education and Sports, said more attention should equally be given to the boy child to curb drop out among the male learners.
“Please attend to the boys, they are being wasted in gambling and drug abuse. Mental health is a big challenge in schools,” Mr Semakula said.
Schools’ selection
School
Girls 2022
Boys 2022
Girls 2023
Boys 2023
2024 Fees
Kings College Buddo
5
4
5
5
2,500,000
Ntare School
6
6
Nabisunsa Girls SS
6
7
1,950,000
Iganga SS
8
8
1,800,000
Gombe SS, Butambala
8
7
8
7
1,520,000
Kigezi High School
10
8
10
8
980,000
St Marys College Rushomza
8
8
8
8
990,000
Ndejje SS
6
5
6
6
Kira College Butiki
8
8
1,200,000
Iganga SS
8
8
1,800,000
Bishop SS Mukono
8
8
10
10
1,300,000
Mbarara High School
7
7
1,300,000
St Peter’s College - Tororo
10
11
1,500,000
Tororo Girls' School
8
9
1,700,000
Entebbe SSS
10
10
10
10
600,000
St Joseph College Ombach
11
10
840,000
St Peter's Nsambya
7
7
8
8
1,300,000
Lubiri SSS
9
9
8
9
799,000
Nyakasura School
10
9
10
9
1,000,000
Kyebambe Girls' Fortportal
9
10
907,000
St Catherine Girls, Lira
12
12
700,000
Nabumali High School
12
12
12
12
989,000
Iganga SS
12
11
12
11
454,000
Bweranyangi Girls
5
7
1,400,000
Laki High School
24
22
24
22
352,000
Masaka SS
13
11
10
9
850,000
Namungoona Parents SS
15
17
15
16
St Francis SS Acumet
23
22
2
28
100,000
Pope Paul II SS
25
20
26
21
Arua SS
25
17
23
19
Mondan SS
26
20
25
19
Naboa SS
28
28
28
28
Bududa SS
23
23
23
22
Nyakitoko SS
24
24
21
21
Ndekye SS
24
24
16
16
Palabek Sec school
28
25
25
22
St Charles Lwanga SS
18
19
Nyangilia SS
24
20
24
20
300,000
Nyarilo SS
26
24
24
20
354,000
Naigana SS Kagadi
43
54
50
62
314,000
St Adolf Tibeyalirwa Muhorro
26
24
26
24
Kyotera Central SS
26
23
22
23
Buremba SS Kazo
20
18
17
15
Kashongi HS
22
20
22
21
Sanga Sec Sch
24
22
22
20
Uganda Martyrs SS
20
18
20
18
Imaculate Hearts Progressive
6
6
1,200,000
Kitgum High School
22
18
22
16
Bwongera Girls
15
14
300,000
Muntuyera HS Boys
10
11
600,000
Mbarara HS Boys
7
7
1,840,000
Budini SS Kaliro
11
9
11
9
700,000
Orum SS- Otuke
12
13
13
14
230,000
Okwang SS-Otuke
16
9
16
10
370,000
Akii Bua SS
28
26
28
28
298,000
Lwakhakha SS - Namisindwa
20
24
27
25
Magale SS
24
22
23
21
425,000
Kawempe Muslim
7
6
8
7
1,400,000
Mityana SS
20
20
19
19
900,000
Kinoni Girls
15
13
560,000
Luweero SS
13
13
500,000
Nalinya Lwantale Girls
28
25
648,000
Lira SS
22
18
21
16
559000
Mpigi SS
28
28
28
28
Ikoba Girls SS
28
28
Masindi Port SS
25
28
28
25
Mutunda SS
28
28
26
26
Mandela SS Hoima
13
12
11
9
1,300,000
Nkoma SS
22
22
20
20
Ngora Seed school
24
22
22
20
Palaro SS
28
28
28
28
Amolator SS
28
27
28
27
Agwingiri Girls
28
28
Alemera Comprehensive
28
28
28
28
St Mary's College Lacor
21
20
20
18
Pabbo SS
26
23
26
23
Buswale SS Manyingo
28
28
28
28
Anyayu SS Arua
28
26
28
28
Manibe Public SS
28
26
28
26
450,000
Bukooli College Bugiri
26
24
26
24
St Stephens Bugiri
10
7
10
7
Kihihi High Sch
17
17
17
17
Kinkizi High School
15
14
Nyakinoni SS
21
21
Butogota Trinity College
22
22
22
22
Hilton High School-Mukono
12
12
12
12
1,250,000
Mityana Standard School
20
20
20
20
910,000
St Janan Luwum SS
20
20
20
20
1,500,000
St Janan SS-Bombo
20
19
20
19
1,800,000
Kings College Bujuuko
24
24
24
24
500,000
Kaboowa High school
20
20
20
20
650,000
Africa College Mutundwe
28
26
28
26
Ample High Sch. Mutundwe
20
20
20
20
St Edwards, Butumi
17
12
15
13
650,000
Aromo Vocational School, Lira
28
26
28
28
153,000
Kinyara SS, Masindi
21
20
20
19
450,000
Lyantonde SS, Kasambya
22
22
24
24
425,000
St. Paul SS, Pakanyi
27
26
26
26
200,000
Busiri SS, Mbale
26
26
26
26
USE
Aputi SS Amolatar
28
26
28
26
183,300
Amolatar SS Amolatar
28
26
28
28
237,000
Alero SS, Nwoya
28
28
28
28
214,300
Aculbanya SS
20
16
21
19
USE
Vurra SS
28
26
24
26
USE
Kidongole Seed SS, Butaleja
25
24
26
27
USE
St Theresa SS, Okunguro
24
20
20
20
USE
St John's SS
15
12
14
11
USE
Nyabubare SS, Bushenyi
14
13
13
12
USE
St Noah SS, Mugara
17
13
14
15
USE
Mwengura SS
28
24
28
24
USE
Mutolere SS, Kisoro
24
22
24
22
USE
St Peter's SS
28
28
28
28
USE
Bushanza SS Kisoro
28
28
28
28
USE
Masheruka Girls
13
12
700,000
St Kagwa Bushenyi High Sch.
8
8
860,000
Kigezi College, Butobere
12
12
631,000
Ntungamo Girls' High School
15
13
1,265,000
St Maria Goretti, Rushoroza
18
16
15
14
597,000
Midigo Sec. School
28
28
24
24
300,000
MM College Wairaka
20
20
24
24
700,000
Bishop Kivengere Girls School
18
19
768,000
Namokora Voc. Sec. Sch.
28
28
28
28
175,000
Brilliant High Sch. Kawempe
6
6
6
6
Kabale Brainstorm
12
10
11
9
740,000
Pmm Girls Jinja
15
20
265,000
St Stephen SS Budondo.
22
22
24
24
USE
Kidera SS
24
24
20
20
USE
Sacded Heart Grils School
13
13
698,000
YY Okot Memorial School
20
19
519,000
Nganwa H/S - Sheema
11
11
680,000
Dabani Girls SS
18
18
680,000
Ibanda SS
12
11
880,000
Kibubura Girls - Ibanda
12
11
830,000
Kamonkoli College
16
16
18
18
570,000
Muni Girls
16
18
620,000
St Joseph College Ombaci
10
10
840,000
Hornby H/S - Kabale
24
24
600,000
Oriajini SS -Terego
28
18
28
25
355,000
Kijomoro SS - Maracha
22
19
23
18
300,000
Kabukunge Muslim
17
17
17
17
St Paul's SS Kagongi
18
17
370,000
Otumbari SS -Terego
11
11
22
215,000
Mpanga SS - Fort Portal
18
12
12
12
150,000
Kibiito SS - Bunyagabo
16
16
14
14
610,000
Kaabong SS
26
22
24
21
250,000
St Johns SS Wakitaka
16
16
15
14
200,000
Mpumudde Seed - Jinja
28
28
28
28
Rwamurunga Community
28
28
28
28
101,500
Kakira High School - Jinja
20
18
20
18
220,000
Okollo SS - Madi-Okollo
28
28
28
28
295,000
Kitara SS - Hoima
17
15
19
17
100,000
Gulu High School
16
15
15
12
600,000
Gulu SS
17
15
By Busein Samilu, Jane Nafula, Priscilla Maloba, Lydia Felly Akullu, Karim Muyobo, Sylivia Katushabe, Stephen Otage, Shabibah Nakirigya, Bill Oketch, Tobbias Jolly Owinyi and Dorothy Nagitta