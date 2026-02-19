Top schools tighten senior five entry points as selection exercise kicks off

Giant traditional, top, and average schools have tightened the senior five cut-off points with the majority admitting students who have scored three (As) for the science combinations, and a minimum of 2-As and a B for those intending to study arts at Advanced level (A’level).

Despite the number of students who scored (As) in various schools reducing compared to last year, officials from these schools said the tightening, especially for sciences, was informed by the large number of students who applied for placements.

Officials from various schools that have gathered at a two-day senior five selection exercise, also said the number of students opting for sciences is bigger than their arts counterparts, explaining why the admission rates are on a ratio of 1:3.

To secure either a science or arts combination at schools like St Mary’s College Namagunga, Gayaza High School, Kira College Butiki, a student must have scored (As), according to officials.

For example, if a student is interested in pursuing Physics, Economics, and Mathematics (PEM), Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics (BCM), for sciences, and History, Entrepreneurship, Literature (HEL) in arts, they must have (As).

A student must have scored a minimum of two As and a B to secure a science combination in institutions like Ntare School, Mbarara High School, Maryhill High School, Kibuli Secondary School while a minimum of two Bs and one A in the subject they are given for the arts combination.

Ministry of Education and Sports Permanent Secretary Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda (C) being welcomed by officials at the UMA showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala during the senior five selection exercise on February 18, 2026. PHOTO/ GEOFREY MUTUMBA





For one to do PEM, BCM in the listed schools, they must have scored a minimum of two As and B in one of the science subjects while in arts they can do any arts subject provided they have a minimum of one A and two Bs in those subjects. For instance, for a student to do HEL they should have two As and one B.

However, St Henry’s College Kitovu is taking only AAA for sciences and ABB for arts combinations.

Under the new grading system, which started last year under the new lower-level secondary competence-based curriculum, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) shifted from the previous awarding of Distinctions, Credits, Pass, and Failure in subjects and replaced them with A, B, C, D & E.

According to UNEB, Grade (A) means Exceptional and demonstrates an extraordinary level of competency by applying innovatively and creatively the acquired knowledge and skills in real-life situations, while Grade (B) means Outstanding and demonstrates a high level of competency by applying the acquired knowledge and skills in real-life situations.

Grade (C) means Satisfactory and demonstrates an adequate level of competency by applying the acquired knowledge and skills in real-life situations.

Grade (D) means Basic and demonstrates a minimum level of competency in applying the acquired knowledge and skills in real-life situations, while Grade (E) means Elementary and demonstrates below the basic level of competency in applying the acquired knowledge and skills in real-life situations.

Some schools relaxed while others maintained last year’s points. For example, Busoga College Mwiri is taking a minimum of B for Sciences and C for Arts.

A total of 428,628 candidates translating into 99.08 percent who sat for their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations last year achieved a certificate and qualified to be enrolled in senior five.

This number is part of the 432,163 candidates from 3,975 examination centres who registered for the UCE 2025 examination, compared to 359,417 candidates in 2024, under the new Lower Secondary Level Competence Based Curriculum (CBC). The number of candidates who passed UCE in 2024 was 350,146.

Of the total candidates, there were 204,292 (47.3 percent) males and 227,871 (52.7 percent) females, while 154,642 (35.8 percent) were Universal Secondary Education (USE) beneficiaries compared to 277,521 (64.2 percent) non-USE candidates.

Headteachers and school administrators from different schools take part in selecting learners who meet their respective cut-off grades for senior five admission during the selection exercise at the UMA showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala, on February 18, 2026. PHOTO/ GEOFREY MUTUMBA

According to the results, the percentage of candidates who did not qualify for the UCE certificate and therefore won’t proceed to the next secondary level dropped very significantly from 9,271 (1.9 percent) to 1321 (0.31 percent). Absentee candidates also reduced from 2,297 candidates in 2024 to 2,214 last year.

Officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports said that the 2-day exercise will see 284,620 students enrolled in both government and private schools.

Of these, the 769 government-aided schools (Upolet) will take in 101,360 students, 97 non-upolet government-aided schools are expected to take in 18,180, while 1,369 Private Schools will take in 164280 students.