Top traditional schools hike S1, 5 cut-off grades 

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Top traditional schools in the country have hiked their cut-off grades for both Senior One and Senior Five students in the ongoing selection exercise that ends tomorrow.

Just like in the past years, top traditional schools, including Gayaza High School, St Henry’s College Kitovu, King’s College Budo, Namilyango College, Nabisunsa Girls, Ndejje SS, and Mengo SS have admitted Senior One students who scored between Aggregate 4 and 6 in Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and those with Aggregate 8 to 16 in the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

The headteacher of Gayaza High School, Ms Robinah Kizito, said they have taken those who scored Aggregate 4 with a few who scored Aggregate 5 in PLE and those who scored up to Aggregate 12 in UCE.

Nabisunsa Girls’ has taken those who scored up to Aggregate 6 in PLE and those who scored Aggregate 14 in UCE, St Henry’s College, Kitovu (6 ) for Senior One and Aggregate 15 for Senior Five, while Ndejje SS (6) for Senior One and up to (16) for Senior Five.

The head teacher of Nabisunsa Girls’, Ms Zalikah Nabukeera Kabuye, said the schools have hiked the entry points due to better performance of the students.

Meanwhile, the majority of the heads of schools Daily Monitor sampled said they were ready for reopening.

According to the deputy head teacher of St Henry’s College Kitovu, the school has already put in place the standard operating procedures (SOPS).

Advertisement

However, the national chairperson of Secondary Schools Head Teachers’ Association, Mr Martin Okiria Obore, yesterday tasked the Ministry of Education to release the capitation grants to government-aided schools ahead of reopening.

The State Minister for Primary Education, Ms Joyce Moriku Kaducu, said the ministry is making arrangements to release the funds before schools reopen in January.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Shabibah Nakirigya and Stephen Otage

[email protected]