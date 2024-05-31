Tororo approves Shs88b budget amid chaos

The approval of Tororo District’s Shs88.2billion FY2024/25 budget almost flopped after a section of councilors oppose it on May 30.

Chaos erupted after a section of politicians led by Kisoko Sub-county councillor Nicholas Ofwono rejected the budget accusing district speaker of having a conflict of interest.

The councillors allege that speaker Betty Andera appropriated over Shs100million to her office out of the money that the district received as compensation from Standard Gauge Railway.

Physical fighting nearly broke out during council session but the speaker ordered the sergeant-at-arms to throw out Ofwono, restoring calm.

"This is not the first time you are trying to undermine my chair and I want to treat you as an example to others having the same interest," Andera backed her order.

The budget presented by the district vice chairperson Rebecca Akumu reflected a Shs16billion surge as compared to the one of FY2023/24.

Akumu said the districts expects to raise Shs2.7billion from local revenue with about Shs83billlion to come from government and the rest from donations and and Non-Governmental Organizations.

The education sector has been allocated Shs40.2billion, Shs19billion to the health sector, and Shs17billion to the administration while production and marketing has been allocated Shs4.2 billion.

At least Shs3billion has been set aside for infrastructure.

"This budget allocation is intended to spur service delivery in all sectors of development but it's our role to mobilize communities to participate in development activities," Akumu explained.

Area Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Gabriel Atama said: "It's my appeal that you political leaders be at the forefront in mobilizing communities to play their obligations.”

Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner Albert Amula called on the district to invest more in livelihood projects for poverty eradication among the rural population.