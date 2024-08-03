Tororo Archbishop orders compulsory feeding in Catholic schools

Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo of the Tororo Archdiocese has issued a decree mandating compulsory feeding programs in all Catholic Church-founded schools in the area. He emphasised that parents who fail to provide food for their children will not be tolerated.

Speaking at the commissioning of two boreholes at St Paul's Catholic Church and Oriyoi Primary School on Saturday, Archbishop Obbo expressed concern about learners going hungry, compromising their ability to concentrate in class.

"It's sad to note that parents can afford to produce but cannot feed their own children while at school... This is being heartless and an abuse to God's creation," he noted.

He encouraged school administrators to utilise school gardens for agriculture, saying, "I'm told you teachers have turned school gardens into your own. This is wrong... They are meant to be used as places to do experiments, meaning learners can use these gardens to practice agriculture."

Archbishop Obbo also urged parents to provide necessary scholastic materials, rather than relying solely on the government.

The Tororo South County MP, Fredrick Angura, thanked the Church for its support, saying it motivates the community to identify with their faith.

Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Opendi commended the diocese for providing clean water and rescuing women from trekking long distances.

"Your support has rescued women from taking contaminated water... Your lord bishop, during my campaign, I noticed that a big number of women here suffer headaches due to moving with jerricans on their heads for long distances," she noted.

The district vice chairperson, Ms Rebecca Akumu, noted that the benefiting areas have been facing challenges accessing clean water, especially during dry seasons.