Tororo Archdiocese ordains two priests and four deacons

In a vibrant ceremony at Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole in Tororo municipality, Tororo Archdiocese ordained two priests and four deacons to join the clerical vacation of faith. Archbishop Dr. Emmanuel Obbo presided over the ceremony, emphasizing the significance of the occasion for the Catholic Church.

"The ordination ceremony marks a significant milestone for our church," Archbishop Obbo said. "I challenge the newly ordained priests to serve with utmost dedication, restoring hope and building love among believers, enabling them to grow strong in faith."

The Archbishop acknowledged the challenges facing the congregation, including spiritual and physical struggles, and urged the new priests to draw strength from prayer, the Eucharistic, and sacred scripture. "Embrace your ministry with joy and hope, knowing you are not alone, and the entire church supports you in your mission," he advised.

Archbishop Obbo also encouraged the priests to explore self-sustaining parish initiatives and environmental protection efforts. He appealed to parents to refrain from pressuring their sons for material support, cautioning that this could hinder their ability to execute their duties.

Tororo district woman Member of Parliament Sarah Opendi challenged the newly ordained priests to fulfill their duties as per their oath, remaining prayerful and refraining from activities that could derail their faith. "We want you to reclaim us from evil doings, not encourage us to sin," she said.

Opendi also appealed to the church to pray for the nation to overcome corruption tendencies, citing the need for quality service delivery. "Pray for us, champions of the fight against corruption," she pleaded.