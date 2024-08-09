Tororo authorities crack down on fake cement dealers

Authorities in Tororo district on Wednesday evening intercepted a group of individuals involved in the production and sale of counterfeit cement.

Over four tonnes of adulterated cement were seized during a joint operation conducted by the police, Uganda Revenue Authority, and the office of the Resident District Commissioner.

The counterfeit cement, composed of limestone, sand, and clay, was packaged in branded bags belonging to reputable cement companies like Simba Cement, Tororo Cement, and Hima Cement. The counterfeiters had even replicated digital stamps to mimic authentic products, according to Mr Albert Amula, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Tororo who led the operation.

The bust occurred in Akapa trading center, approximately five kilometers from Tororo town, along the Tororo-Jinja highway. A truck with registration number UAU 342W was impounded at the scene, and its driver, Mathew Wandera Othieno, was taken into custody.

Mr Amula attributed the success to intelligence gathered from reliable sources. He expressed hope that the arrested driver would lead authorities to the main perpetrators of the crime. "Our operation was intelligence-led, prompted by a tip-off from trusted whistleblowers regarding the manufacturing of fake cement in the area," he said.

Amula also urged the police to investigate the primary actors in this illicit business and the source of the packaging materials. He noted that the adulterated cement is sold to unsuspecting clients for between 26,000 and 28,000 shillings. In many cases, accomplices collaborate with construction site managers to dilute the cement intended for construction projects and sell the surplus at lower prices.

Amula urged contractors to purchase construction materials exclusively from licensed hardware stores, emphasizing the link between substandard materials and building collapses.

Cement manufacturers in the region have also called for stricter regulations to combat this illicit trade.