Tororo, Bundibugyo leaders welcome new districts

Residents and leaders of Tororo and Bundibugyo districts have welcomed the latest move by the government to grant them new districts.

Speaking to Monitor yesterday, the political and traditional leaders, and residents from Tororo welcomed the move, which they said will end the long-standing conflict between the Iteso and Jopadhola communities.

Mr John Okeya, the Tororo District LC5 chairperson, said the sub-division of the district has offloaded the burden from him. He said in most cases handling the welfare of councillors has been a challenge because Tororo has almost the largest council with 80 councillors from the 42 lower administrative units.

He said with the division of the district, Tororo will receive more road equipment and increased road fund allocation, unlike when it used to receive Shs1 billion to work on 700 kilometres of roads. “I am the happiest person with the sub-division of the district because handling such a big district was making me grow old faster,” he said.



Mr Josel Obbo, the prime minister of Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, said: “We are not only happy with the proposal to have Kisoko headquarters at Nagongera because we had guided that the headquarters remains at Kisoko, but I think the government was misguided by the detractors, otherwise we welcome the division.”

Mr Fredrick Angura, the Tororo South County MP, said his pleas have been answered, adding that he had run out of words to explain the delays to his people, especially after being sent to London to extract the colonial maps after disagreement on the colonial boundaries.

“This division comes with a lot of benefits, including creating jobs among others,” he said.

Relatedly, Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono, the Municipality MP, said creation of Tororo City has answered his dreams. He said elevation of Tororo Municipality into Tororo City will help Tororo City to tarmack more roads. Mr Phibby Awere, a former Ugandan ambassador to Kenya, said the creation of the new districts brings several opportunities to the people. Mr Filis Osilo, an LC3 councillor in Mella Sub-county, welcomed the division but called for immediate operationalisation.

Bughedra

The Bughedra County legislator, Mr Acrobert Kiiza, also welcomed the news, thanking President Museveni for fulfilling his pledge. “I must thank His Excellency the President. The President had pledged to grant Bughedra District status in 2011, 2016, and 2021, in vain. People had lost hope,” he said.

Mr Blasio Bisereko, an opinion leader from Bughedra County in Bundibugyo District, said for nearly 15 years, residents had been lobbying the government for the creation of a new district. He added that the news of the government’s approval of the new districts had renewed optimism that most of the critical challenges they face would finally be addressed.

He explained that Bughedra County, which is set to be elevated to district status, lies in a hilly terrain where access to essential services such as education, health, and transport has been difficult.