Tororo Cement workers protest over low pay, safety, demand contract reform

A group of workers from Tororo Cement Industry staged a protest on Monday, demanding better pay and improved working conditions.

The demonstrators, mainly from the kiln section, comprising electricians, mechanics, lab technicians, and production staff, called on management to increase their wages in light of the rising cost of living. They are also seeking to be considered for full-time employment and for improvements in workplace safety and conditions.

Through their local union, the workers accused management of failing to implement provisions in a signed memorandum of understanding, which included a phased salary increment plan.

Opoya Silver, a mill attendant who has worked at the company for 30 years, said he has been earning the same salary for decades despite the high workload.

“The mill I operate crushes more than 100 tons of clinker per hour, and the wage I earn does not tally with the workload,” he said. “I’ve had various engagements with my departmental heads to appraise me and recommend me for promotion and better pay, but all in vain.”

Albert Bakashala, another worker, echoed the concerns, saying they endure tough conditions yet earn meager salaries.

“We now want to meet the owners of the company directly to table our grievances because nobody at the company wants to listen to us,” he said.

The protest was eventually suspended after management offered a 10% salary increment, lower than the 17% initially proposed by the workers’ union.

Patricia Chemutai, the company’s Human Resource Officer, expressed surprise at the demonstration, saying negotiations were already underway.

“The company had started the negotiation process after the renewal of the workers’ contracts on June 30, which is an annual practice. We were preparing to brief union leaders on our proposal to enhance salaries,” she said.

Chemutai noted that the disagreement stemmed from the union’s initial demand of a 30% salary increment, which management found excessive. “We had asked the union to lower their demand,” she added.

Gagrani Morgan, the Executive Director of Tororo Cement, said management had given the striking workers an ultimatum to return to the negotiation table.

“We are aware of the high cost of commodities in the market and we have our workers’ interests at heart,” he said. “We shall continue engaging union heads to find a better solution.”