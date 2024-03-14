Tororo County shuns NRM voter register update exercise

National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members in Tororo County have boycotted the party voters register clean up exercise that started on Wednesday.

The NRM members declined to take part in the exercise and accordingly the party secretariat suspended the activity until their grievances are resolved.

The development was confirmed by the NRM Communications Director, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, who is also the activity supervisor for Bukedi and Bugisu regions.

While addressing the media on Thursday, Mr Dombo said unlike other areas in the two regions, the party supporters for Tororo North and South counties declined to participate after their leaders reportedly demobilised them, as they protested the sacking of the registrar for Tororo County office.

He disclosed that the party’s electoral commission sacked the former registrar, Mr Joseph Joe Oburu, after discovering that he is a civil servant which breaches the party constitution.

Mr Dombo said the exercise was suspended after a failure of agreement between the secretariat and party leaders of the two counties.

"As a supervisor, I have written to the party secretariat seeking advice on what to do but already the party vice national chairperson has sought to have an audience with leaders from Tororo County to help come up with an amicable solution’’ he said.

He said once a solution is sought, the party will consider organizing for the same activity to ensure that valid registers are available in every village in preparation for any other party activities.

A cross section of villages in the district registered low turn up as the party kicked off with the exercise that is meant to update its voter register including deleting those who have died, migrated and bring on board those willing to join.

The district party chairperson who is also the Tororo Municipality MP, Mr Yeri Apollo Ofwono, said he is optimistic that all the members will be served within five days.

He said he is happy that across the district each electoral area received enough materials with each having a trained village registrar.

He challenged the registrars to ensure that they handle the exercise with integrity and not allow themselves to be influenced by anyone.