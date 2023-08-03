Tororo disqualifies two beneficiaries of district quota education scholarship

Tororo authorities have disowned two students shortlisted for admission under the district quota system saying that they are not bonafide residents of the district.



The authorities made their decision during the verification of shortlisted students presided over by the district LCV chairperson, Mr John Okeya, where it was observed some of the shortlisted students do not know their villages or the names of their LC1 chairpersons.



Mr Okeya said according chance to non-residents would mean that the district authorities were going to sell off the birth rights of the bonafide children. He said much as those shortlisted had recommendations from the LC1 chairpersons, they also need to prove that they are true residents of the area.



"I cannot rule out that some of the local council officials received bribes from parents to recommend their children as residents of the area. In the subsequent years we will treat this as a criminal matter where both local council officials and those recommended will be dealt with," he remarked.



Those who went through successful approval include; Ochwo Defasi, Sandra Sabano, Ochwo John, Awino Angela, Buramu Mutwarib and Emuku Innocent.



The two affected students; Trisha Mbabazi and Brenda Abbo have not been replaced.



The District Education Officer, Mr Albert Odoi, encouraged the successful candidates to aim at scoring first class degrees.



"On our part as a district we follow the set criteria that the beneficiary has to be a permanent resident in the district. For this year we were given eight slots and those who have been disappointed should take it in good faith, because the slots were meant for bonafide residents of Tororo," he said.



Equally, the Tororo Chief administrative Officer, Mr Gabriel Atam, cautioned the beneficiaries against abuse of the scholarships.