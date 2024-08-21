Tororo District under fire over paying contractors for ghost projects

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are calling for the recovery of funds paid by Tororo District local government for ghost projects.

The recommendation came during a community Baraza organized by the Tororo Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Paya Sub County headquarters on Wednesday.

The event highlighted allegations that the district had paid contractors for work that was never completed.

Mr James Ochopa, the Project Officer at Tororo Anti-Corruption Coalition, presented a report accusing the district of running ghost projects and overseeing substandard construction work. The report details a case involving Dasven Logistics Limited, which was contracted to build two classroom blocks, an office, a five-stance pit-latrine, and renovate three classroom blocks at Nyabanja Primary School in Soni Sub County.

The total contract amount was Shs149 million for the 2023/2024 financial year. However, the contractor allegedly did not carry out the renovations after being instructed by the district’s technical team to omit this work.

Despite the omission, the district reportedly paid the contractor and commissioned the work, raising concerns of possible collusion between the contractor and district officials.

The report also noted poor workmanship at Nawire Primary School in Nawire Sub County by M/S Newsport Investments Limited. The contractor, who was awarded a contract to build two classroom blocks, delivered a project where the newly commissioned classroom floors have already begun to crack.

Mr Odongo Ndelo, Chairperson of the Tororo Anti-Corruption Coalition, revealed that similar issues were found in other monitored projects, all of which were commissioned by the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

"I know this report has stepped on people's toes because their plates are at threat, however, ours role is to ensure proper use of public resources" he said.

Mr Peter Oketch, LC5 Councillor representing Sop Sop Sub County, praised the monitors for their efforts and urged other government investigative bodies to address these corruption issues that are compromising service delivery in the district. He criticised the lack of transparency in the commissioning of government projects, noting that many are carried out in secrecy, often without involving local leaders.

"I am impressed with the report because it has reflected what is on the ground. On several occasions the commissioning of most projects are done in secrecy without our knowledge," he said.

Mr Mashala Okoth, Chairperson of the School Management Committee at Nawire Primary School, reported that the school management had rejected the handover of the classroom block due to detected faults. Despite their objections, the district team forcibly handed over the project, undermining their authority.

However, Mr Albert Amula, the Resident District Commissioner, denied the allegations of commissioning incomplete or ghost projects. He acknowledged a shortage of desks but stated that he directed the contractor to rectify this issue.