Tororo faces water shortage as NWSC shuts down production due to floods

Several parts of Tororo District are now on their second day without piped water after the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) temporarily shut down its production due to flooding.

The crisis was triggered when the Malaba River flooded, destroying production pumps after a heavy downpour on Monday night.

According to the Tororo area manager at NWSC, Eng George Ongwech, the flood caused the river to block all pump valves, forcing the company to halt production while they work on replacing the damaged pumps at the main water production and treatment plant.

“We had to suspend production after testing the water and finding it unfit for human consumption,” Ongwech said. “The water had been contaminated by erosion. We apologize for this disruption and ask our customers to be patient as we work to resolve the situation.”

He added that, despite the rainy season, the corporation could not allow the water quality to be compromised.

“It’s unfortunate that this disaster occurred just a few months after we conducted an overhaul of the valve lifts in preparation for the rainy season. However, we have deployed a dedicated team that is working tirelessly to replace the damaged pumps and resume water production,” Ongwech explained.

He attributed the flooding to uncontrollable human activities along the Malaba River, which have caused severe soil erosion.

While the crisis has left many residents distressed, it has been a blessing in disguise for those involved in the water vending business.

This newspaper has learned that a 20-liter jerrycan of water is currently being sold for 2,000 shillings in the town.



