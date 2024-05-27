Tororo farmers decry rampant cattle theft

Livestock farmers in Tororo District have raised concern following the increasing cases of theft of animals.

The theft has left many farmers across the district in different sub-counties losing mainly cows, goats and pigs.

According to leaders, the cattle thieves target families of persons with disabilities because of their vulnerability and hurdles in providing security for their animals at night.

Mr Simon Peter Ikileng, the chairperson of Tororo District disability council, said: “The thugs are very bold, to an extent that they even steal during daytime.”

Mr Ikileng made the remarks during the handover of domestic animals, including cows, goats and pigs that had been procured for persons with disabilities by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development through the district under the special grant for persons with disabilities at the weekend.

He said security personnel should strengthen patrols to curb the problem.

Ms Harriet Auma Orumi, the chairperson of Kagwara “B” Village, said whereas the local leaders have been tasked to ensure no animal moves without clear documents, the thieves are now using new tactics to invade villages at night and “tie the mouths of animals with ropes so that they don’t make noise.”

“After that they load them on vehicles before they are transported to unknown places…The fight against the vice calls for joint effort because some of these people live with us and they are our children. We need to volunteer information to police so that they are isolated,” she said.

The councillor representing persons with disabilities in Osia Sub-county, Mr Eskel Okitela, said there is need for locals to construct shelters for their animals. “If possible, let us provide enclosed structures to make our animals safe from the thieves,” he said.

The Morukatipe Sub-county chairperson, Mr Gerald Omaset, recently appealed to police to be more vigilant and arrest the perpetrators.

He cited a case in which thugs stormed one of the homes in Asinge “A” in Angolol parish and stole 10 head of cattle and none has been recovered.

“These thugs use sophisticated means and they seem to have a strong network. They use trucks and drones to transport stolen animals,” he said.

The district chairperson, Mr John Okeya, encouraged village council leaders to revive their security committees. “As leaders, we have taken it up and we shall ensure that the vice comes to an end,” Mr Okeya said at the weekend.

Mr Nixon Owole, the Tororo District resident commissioner, said: “During the recent district security committee meeting we resolved to start patrolling at night to curb the vice.”

He also urged farmers to scrutinise the people they employ to look after their animals, adding that some of them could be conniving with thieves to steal their animals.

“Members of the security committees are going to do their part but of course we shall not guard your homes. Security begins with you, at your home,” he said.