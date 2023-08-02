Tororo FDC leaders arrested

Police in Tororo district arrested two village leaders of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party for allegedly holding an illegal political meeting on August 1.



Those arrested are Mr Simon Peter Ochwo, the chairperson of Magoro Ward in Merikit Town Council and Mr Vicent Oita, the chairperson of Akadot parish all in Tororo District.



The duo under case number SD 11/24/07/2023 were summoned at Tuba police post where they were detained for six hours before releasing them on charges of threatening violence.



"Under section 27 A of the Police Act, the police are empowered to invite or summon the presence of persons whom the police have a reason to believe has valuable or relevant information or exhibit. Therefore, you are invited to police to assist in investigations on case SD 11/24/07/2023"read the summon.



Mr John Ojiambo, the officer in charge of Tuba police post confirmed the arrest but declined to divulge details of the arrest.



Speaking to Monitor after their release, the accused leaders said their meeting had nothing to do with subversive activities but mobilising young people to engage in productive ventures.



"I am not surprised by my arrest because it is not the first time that we are being harassed by police, especially since the election of Mr. Geoffrey Ekanya as the area Member of Parliament for Tororo County North," said Mr Ochwo.



He suspects that their arrest is just a continuous battle between Mr Ekanya and his opponents from the ruling National Resistance Movement party who lost in the 2021 Parliamentary polls.



According to Mr Vincent Oita, the second suspect, their meeting was an expression of freedom of speech and concern about injustices that are alarming in their area.