Tororo gets Shs5.8 billion for govt seed schools

Government has earmarked Shs5.8 billion for construction of at least two seed secondary schools in Tororo District to ease access to education.

The funds under Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer fund [Ugift] “will support the district to construct secondary schools in Iyolwa and Sop Sop sub counties respectively.”

Tororo Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Dunstan Balaba disclosed that Custom Engineering Limited has been contracted to handle the projects.

"The money is on the district account and we are only waiting for the contractor to report on site. We expect works to be complete in six months. We also thank Tororo Archdiocese for donating land that will host St. Joseph seed secondary school in Sop Sop Sub County," he said.

During the contract signing, district leaders called upon the contractor to ensure quality is delivered as per the deadline.

Area District Education Officer (DEO) Albert Odoi observed that allocation of the two seed secondary schools to the district “is a big relief because access to secondary education in the two sub counties has been a challenge since none of them had a government-aided secondary.”

Hundreds of learners drop out of school after primary school due to financial incapacities.

"To show the need for secondary education, parents had already started community secondary schools in the two sub counties with the help of volunteer teachers who conduct classes in makeshift structures which have attracted a reasonable enrolment. With this support, we expect the enrolment to drastically increase," Mr Odoi noted on September 2.

Additionally, leaders in the area are are engaging government to establish more seed schools in the remaining 21 lower local governments of Tororo.

“Government has also approved the request to construct another seed secondary school in Mwelo Sub County. The procurement process is at its final stage,” DEO Mr Odoi said.

The secretary for works and technical services who represented the office of the LC5 Molly Cherya appealed to the technical wing to ensure maximum technical supervision so that quality is not compromised.