Tororo govt school to close over monkey attacks on pupils

The management of Oriyoi Primary School in Tororo District has proposed to temporarily close the government-aided learning institution over continuous monkey attacks on pupils.

The accused monkey is reared by one of the immediate neighbours to the school in Morukatipe Sub County.

The wild animal has been harmoniously living with the learners not until recently when it started attacking learners, biting more than eight children who are currently undertaking treatment in different health facilities.

"We cannot continue risking to keep children in an unsafe environment because even if we force them to stay in class, their minds are not settled. We may be forced to close the school if concerned authorities do not intervene,” the school’s deputy head teacher teacher Sarah Kibodyo Nakirya said.

She told Monitor that the monkey has already affected attendance a week after they reported the monkey attacks to police but with no intervention.

"When it bit the first child, we faulted the learners thinking that it's the learners who could have incited it but later on we discovered that the monkey has grown wild," she observed while appealing for swift response from higher authorities.

Michael Ekoleit, the LC1 chairperson of Oriyoi "A" village where the school sits, says he also contacted the owner of the monkey (entomologist Gorwel Emanu) to find ways of managing his animal but he has paid a deaf ear.

"I have made several referrals of children bitten by the Monkey to police to see how the owner can be put into task to ensure he controls his monkey but the police seem to be siding with him since he is a government worker,” he noted.

Francis Odoi, a councilor representing Angolol Parish in Morukatipe Sub County noted that they are getting in touch with Uganda Wildlife Authority to capture the monkey.