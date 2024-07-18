Tororo LCV cautions tax administrators on corruption

Tororo District LCV chairperson, Mr John Okeya has advised parish chiefs and tax administrators to exhibit the highest level of integrity as they execute their duties so as to protect their jobs and reputations.

While officiating at the opening of a two day local revenue management and automation workshop for tax administrators organised by Osukuru United women network in partnership with Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiation Institute at the district headquarters on July 18, Mr Okeya warned that those who want to make abnormal wealth through dubious means risk losing their jobs or even end up in prison.

He said his office is aware that some of the administrators joined public service through bribery and are now on the move to recover their money by swindling public funds which he said will land them into problems.

He applauded the development partners for lobbying for resources to build capacities of tax administrators in the district.

Mr Okeya, in his opening remarks, advised some of the administrators whose conscience intend to drive them to divert public funds to quit public service before the law catches up with them.

"Like the fight against corruption has started with the big, the same fight will not spare you because we know your earnings and we know homes so be careful," he said.

He added that some of the tax administrators have deliberately refused to declare potential revenue sources which taxes they secretly collect for their individual benefits.

"I know that some of you have ambitions of driving [cars] which is right but the question is what is your earning? Please and please cut those ambitions for they will land you into problems," he warned.

He disclosed that at the district executive committee, they have resolved to sieve some of the appraisals of parish chiefs and tax administrators before they are sanctioned because some of the civil servants have "god parents who originate appraisals."

Mr Okeya said the performance of the officer will be measured by the performance of local revenue collection especially for tax administrators.

According to the chairperson Osukuru United Women Network, Constance Okoleit, the training was based on the findings from a study conducted by the network that established dwindling local revenue collection despite the existence of potential revenue sources including mineral mining in the district.

She said the participants were drawn from Kayoro and Morukatipe sub counties, Osukuru town council and Western and Eastern divisions in Tororo municipality.