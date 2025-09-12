Tororo leaders demand humps on Mbale Highway to curb accidents.

Local leaders in Tororo district are demanding the erection of humps along the Tororo-Mbale highway to prevent rampant accidents. This follows a recorded increase in fatal accidents in the district, with over 20 people killed and scores injured since January.

The latest fatal accident occurred late last month when two people were knocked dead by a speeding truck, prompting residents to block the busy Great Northern highway in protest. During a feedback meeting, local leaders blamed the accidents partly on the lack of humps along the highway.

"We know that the government suspended the erection of humps on highways, calling it inconveniencing road users, but this is no longer justifiable since the same government erected humps in other highways and towns," said Ssebyala, a local leader.

Mr John Okeya, the Tororo District chairperson addressing residents during a meeting on Friday. Photo | Joseph Omollo.

Mr John Okeya, the LC5 chairperson of Tororo district, said he had previously written to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) asking them to erect humps along this black spot to limit speed and save lives, but his request was ignored. Okeya emphasized that the government should prioritize the lives of its citizens over the transportation of goods on the road.

Eunice Akoth, the councilor representing Mukuju and Akadot sub-counties in Tororo, who recently led a protest over the issue, asked local leaders to put more pressure on the Ministry of Works and Transport to erect humps in the town. She also challenged the management of the two cement manufacturing industries to pool resources together to create a roundabout within the Iyokango town board.

An official from the Works and Transport Ministry blamed the accidents on reckless driving rather than the absence of humps on the road. Meanwhile, Hajji Sadik Bategana, the Tororo Resident District Commissioner, applauded the leaders for expressing their concern but also challenged road users to use the road with a lot of conscience.

"We are grateful for the concern expressed, but you should also observe road and traffic signs because some of the riders do not want to move away from the road. Otherwise, even if humps are erected, some of you will continue causing accidents," he noted.



