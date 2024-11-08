Tororo leaders sound alarm on rising boy child abuse

Local leaders in Tororo District, Eastern Uganda, have raised their concern over the rising cases of boy child abuse, urging immediate action to empower the boy child.

The issue was highlighted during the pre-Elgon Marathon walk, where World Olympic Champion Joshua Cheptegei was the chief walker.

Tororo district LC5 chairperson, John Okeya, emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that if left unaddressed, it may become a "time bomb." Okeya applauded the Spotlight Initiative's efforts in empowering women and girls but appealed for similar support to be extended to the boy child.

"We applaud the implementing partners under the Spotlight Initiative for the empowerment they have rendered to Tororo communities, which have seen a reduction in cases of Violence Against Women and Girls, but we appeal to them to shift the same to save the boy child," Okeya said.

He noted that under normal practice, a woman will always ask her husband for money to buy basic commodities, leading to rifts between them if the man fails to provide, and emphasizing the need to empower the boy child.

The district statistician, Ali Mugerwa, reported disturbing trends, including boys joining commercial sex work, mostly targeted by HIV/AIDS-positive women, and an increase in bisectomy (castration) cases among boys under 19.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Albert Amula stressed the need for a rehabilitation center to support boy children and male victims of domestic violence. "Children suffer emotional and psychological trauma when they see their parents fight, divorce or kill each other as a result of intimate partner violence," Amula said.

The Assistant Chief Administrative Officer in charge of health and education, Samali Sabano Epiat, thanked implementing partners, particularly Uganda Network on Law Ethics and HIV/AIDS (UGANET), for helping identify GBV cases and engaging families in conflict resolution initiatives.

World Olympic Champion Joshua Cheptegei called upon school-going children to champion climate change awareness and preservation of the environment. "I was just like you, people used to belittle me, but I didn't allow myself to be intimidated. A true spirit of an African is not to give up," Cheptegei encouraged.

The pre-Elgon half marathon, organized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Tororo district local government, aimed to raise awareness against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), HIV/AIDS, human trafficking, and other vices undermining human dignity.

UNDP regional representative Nwanne Vwede Obahor announced a partnership with Cheptegei Development Foundations to combat GBV, promote climate conservation, and boost Uganda's foreign earnings.