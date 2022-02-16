Tororo leaders urge govt to support Emorimor’s unfinished projects

Religious leaders bless the remains of the Emorimor at the Tororo Mayor's Gardens on February 16. PHOTO/NMG

By  Joseph Omollo  &  Phoebe Masongole

What you need to know:

  • Meantime, the state minister for gender and culture, Ms Peace Mutuzo, pledged government support to promotion of culture and support to cultural institutions.

Tororo district leaders have rallied government to ensure continuity of "unfinished projects" commenced by a deceased cultural leader in the area.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.