Tororo leaders urge govt to support Emorimor’s unfinished projects

Tororo district leaders have rallied government to ensure continuity of "unfinished projects" commenced by a deceased cultural leader in the area.

"We are grateful for the respect that government has accorded to our cultural leader but we also ask government to support some of the initiatives that he had started to promote economic empowerment," Tororo County North Member of Parliament (MP) Geoffrey Ekanya appealed during a requiem mass for His Highness Papa Augustine Osuban Lemukol on February 15.

Hundreds of people convened for the event –to pay last respects to the Ateker Clan cultural leader- at the Tororo Mayor's Gardens.

However, Mr Ekanya acknowledged that the respect accorded to Mr Lemukol showed State recognition of his contribution in Uganda’s development.

Ngora District LC5 chairperson John Okeya hailed the late as an outstanding advocate for peace and unity.

“It’s because of him that the two predominant tribes of Iteso and Japadhola have continued to live together despite disagreements. Unity will enable us to continue with the tasks that the late had started and those ongoing,” he said.

The Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution Prime Minister Josel Obbo who represented the institution said both cultural leaders shared words of encouragement.

"On several incidences, they calmed their people from involvement in things which are ugly. As we bury the late let's desire to live in harmony," he said.

He further dismissed claims that the Japadhola community was going to block the body of the late from being taken to Tororo District over outstanding disagreements between the two tribes.

“It’s not true. As an institution, it would look awkward to quarrel with the dead body,” he noted.

Dr Emmanuel Obbo, the Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese appealed to leaders at their respective capacities to be mindful of their actions.

"I have listened to all the praises about Mr Lemukol. What about you who is still alive…what will you be remembered for. You need to repent so that you are also praised after your demise,” “the prelate emphasized.

Meantime, the state minister for gender and culture, Ms Peace Mutuzo, pledged government support to promotion of culture and support to cultural institutions.