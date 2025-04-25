Tororo leaders welcome creation of new districts

Locals and leaders in Tororo District have welcomed President Museveni’s latest proposal to end decades of unrest and internal tribal divisions between the Jopadhola and Iteso communities. The President suggested that Tororo Municipality be elevated to a city status and maintained as a neutral administrative unit, with the establishment of three new districts to accommodate both sides during a meeting on Wednesday at State House in Entebbe.

The tribal conflicts had plunged the district into poor service delivery over the disputed ownership of Tororo Municipality, which has been claimed by both tribes. During the meeting, which was also attended by the Vice President Jessica Alupo, it was agreed that among the three new districts, one would be called Mukuju, another named Mulanda, and a third one, whose name should be neutral, is yet to be identified.

Mukuju District is to be carved out of Tororo District, to cover Tororo County North Constituency and Tororo County South Constituency.

Mulanda District is to be created out of Tororo District to cover West Budama County South Constituency and West Budama Central County Constituency. The other district would cover West Budama County, North Constituency, and West Budama North-East County. Among the leaders who attended the meeting were His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor, the cultural leader of the Jopadhola people, and Emorimor Papa Paul Sande Emolot, the Cultural Leader of the Iteso people. Others were Ms Hellen Grace Asamo, the Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission (EC), and religious and cultural leaders.

Mr George Alfred Obore, a veteran politician, said the decision by the government will now bring sanity to the district. “I thank the government for the decision now taken, though it took time; however, I know rushing to take the decision would have led to a wrong decision,’’ Mr Obore said yesterday.

Bishop Girado Olukol, the bishop of Pentecostal Outreach Ministries, said the standoff had even made it difficult for them to preach for unity. “It’s my prayer that both sides welcome the division wholeheartedly and work towards developing their areas,’’ said the bishop.

Tororo South County MP Fredrick Angura said the sub-division of Tororo District is going to grant freedom to the people of Tororo County who had for long felt oppressed, hence rendering the area underserved in terms of service delivery.

Many units

He added that Tororo District has been one of the largest administrative units with more than 42 lower local governments, with a wide road network, and this has greatly affected service delivery in terms of infrastructure.

“I can give you an example of the Shs1 billion road fund that the government gives to every district, and when they are giving, they don’t consider the area of coverage, and this has affected Tororo as a district, “ he said. The tension between the two communities started before independence in 1962, which reportedly led to the demarcation, leaving West Budama for Jopadhola and Tororo County for the Iteso Community.

Despite separation, the tension between the two communities escalated, and in 1998, the Iteso demanded a district status. Dr Emmanuel Otaala, the MP for West Budama South constituency, said the landmark proposal is a victory for all the people of Tororo District.

“The Tororo people should celebrate because the division will come with a lot of opportunities ranging from upgrading of health facilities, roads, and job opportunities,” he said. Equally, the former Ugandan Ambassador to Kenya, Phibby Awere Otaala, said the new development is now a source of growth and development for Tororo.

The district chairperson, Mr John Okeya, said the district has been failing to handle the councillors’ allowances. “Can you imagine my councillors have been earning a sitting allowance of Shs30,000 shillings because of their numbers, yet some of the councillors use more than this as their transport to and fro to attend council meetings,” he said.

Mr Museveni has urged both groups to engage in peaceful and private discussions regarding the naming of the third district. “You don’t have to fight; discuss among yourselves quietly. But it’s not correct to say you’re going to die over a name,” he said.

As part of the proposed arrangement, the Iteso community would retain Mukuju, which is considered an uncontested area, and also benefit from the neutral Tororo City. On the other hand, the Jopadhola community would receive two new districts, including Mulanda and the third district, whose name is yet to be agreed upon.

President Museveni noted that this proposed structure would create fairness and restore balance.

“The compromise should be that the Badama get two new districts, and the Bateso get one district and a city. Just like in Mbale, where there is both Mbale District and Mbale City, Tororo can also have a district and a neutral city,” he said. He also criticised the prolonged ethnic contests, which have stalled development in the region.

“You people are wasting time on your people. What’s crucial is bringing services nearer to the people. That’s the reason we broke up larger districts like Bukedi, which once covered Pallisa and Busia, to create smaller, more accessible units,” Mr Museveni said.

Peace efforts

The Vice President Alupo, who presented a compromise plan following a consultative meeting with representatives from both groups on April 22, said the two communities had finally come to a shared understanding aimed at promoting peace, equity, and service delivery. She explained that Kwapa Town Council would also be elevated to a municipality, while a new Mulanda District would be created, carved from Budama Central and Budama South.

“In the same spirit of decentralisation and access to services, Nagongera Town Council would also be granted municipality status,” she said. The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, commended the Vice President for her pivotal role in steering the dialogue toward a peaceful solution.

2005 Case

In 2005, while President Museveni was on his campaign tour at Molo Sub-County, an elder stood up and ate a live rat before the President expressing their dissatisfaction over delayed granting of Tororo county an autonomous district a situation that forced the President to propose creation of Kisoko and Mukuju The conflict was deeply rooted in the question of identity and control over Tororo Municipality.

Previous government attempts to resolve the standoff had been met by resistance and mistrust from both sides.