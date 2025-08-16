Tororo municipal town clerk, engineer grilled over ghost roads

Members of the Tororo District Roads Committee have ordered extensive forensic investigations into expenditures on road funds sent by the central government to Tororo Municipal Council in the last financial year.

The call came during an emergency district roads committee meeting, initiated following the recent arrest of Town Clerk Moses Lorika and Municipal Council Engineer Francis Okema. The two were arrested on Monday and later released on bond after committee members questioned the use of Shs1 billion allocated to the council. Investigations revealed that some of the roads reportedly worked on were in poor condition or, in some cases, did not exist. Police have preferred charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and fraud against the officials.

The committee also rejected the approval of the council’s 2025/2026 work plan, stating it was inappropriate to approve a new plan when the previous year’s funds had not been properly accounted for.

During a spot inspection led by Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Achieng Opendi, committee members discovered that most roads claimed to have been rehabilitated were in poor condition, with some not existing at all.

“Many roads only appear on paper as having been worked on, yet on the ground no work has been done despite the huge budget allocation,” Opendi said. She further noted that officials altered the approved work plan just three weeks before the end of the financial year.

“Besides failing to account for the funds sent to them last year, they also changed the work plan with only three weeks remaining in the financial year. We had to address it immediately,” Opendi added.

Opendi highlighted Sam Opoya Road in Kasoli Parish, Easter Division, measuring 300 meters, which was claimed to have been rehabilitated at a cost of Shs8 million but had never been worked on. Another road, Station Road, had been swapped with Hospital Clause, undermining the prioritization of major roads.

The inspection team also found that, where some road works had been carried out, drainage management had been neglected. This negligence has caused erosion of compacted marram, reverting roads to their original poor condition.

Resident District Commissioner Sadiq Bategana commended the committee for conducting the inspections, saying they helped reveal the extent of the mismanagement.

“In a recent evaluation of the Shs1 billion allocated for municipal roads, we realized that the council could not account for more than 50 percent of the funds despite the financial year having closed. I therefore opted to arrest these officials to assist with the investigation,” the RDC said. He urged police to expedite filing charges to enable prosecution.

Molly Cherya, Secretary for Works and Technical Services for Tororo District, appealed to the police to investigate the matter fully, adding that some staff members were willing to testify.

“Common sense tells me that when a financial year ends, all government entities must return unspent funds to the central treasury. For Tororo Municipal Council, no money was returned. If funds were properly used, there would be visible building materials on site. These officers conspired, and we cannot sympathize with individuals who undermine development,” she said.

Cherya also noted that many works listed on performance sheets do not match actual progress, indicating that reported percentages have been falsified.

Both the police and district authorities have assured the public of a thorough investigation and urged greater accountability in the management of public resources.



