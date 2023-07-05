Tororo police stuck with two unclaimed bodies

Police in Tororo are stuck with two bodies of unidentified persons that were recently recovered dumped at separate scenes in Rubongi Sub County.

The police spokesperson for Bukedi South Region, IP Mugwe Moses confirmed to Monitor on July 5 that the first body was recovered on July 2 near Soko trading center, about 200meters away from Rubongi military barracks.

The second body that had been burnt beyond recognition and had started decomposing with maggots covering the entire body area was recovered on July 3 in Bendo zone still in Rubongi Sub County.

He said while retrieving the first body, a saddle was found at the scene of the crime, a hammer handle and undisclosed amount of money scattered all over the area, an indication that there was a scuffle before the murder.

Mugwe said the bodies were seen by the community members who later informed the police. None of the bodies had identification documents.

"Upon receiving the information on separate incidents, a team of officers led by homicide investigating officer together with the scene of crime officer, quickly responded to the scene and retrieved the bodies," he said.

Mugwe said the police has since allowed members of the public to view the bodies but no one has been able to identify them.

He says police suspects that the victims could have been boda boda riders who could have been murdered by people who disguised as passengers.

The unclaimed bodies are still at Tororo Municipal mortuary as police continue to make appeals to the public to check on their missing relatives.

He however suspects that the victims could have been murdered from somewhere and later dumped in the area.

The bodies seem to have been treated after the murder because they do not have any smell.

"This is a very unique occurrence in the sense that the perpetrators intended to destroy identities of the victims making it difficult for anyone to identify them. However, the forensic experts have taken samples from the bodies where DNA is going to conduct pending claimants but police are considering burying the bodies," he added.

The police is considering burying the bodies at the public cemetery as they wait for DNA results to identify any claimants.