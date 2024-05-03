Tororo PWDs get Shs135m boost





Tororo District through the ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development has disbursed a Shs135.6 million special grant for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The funds are meant to benefit 29 groups across the district with each set getting a maximum of Shs5million.

While launching the disbursement at Amagoro Court Hall on Friday morning, the Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Nickson Owole called upon the beneficiary groups to ensure that the money serves the intended purposes.

''We can see you getting excited but let us hope that the excitement will not drive you to divert the money to finance social activities like buying phones or even marrying second wives but instead use it to help transform your households,'' the RDC directed.

Owole tasked the community development officers to closely monitor the use of the funds for efficiency.

Tororo District LCV chairperson John Okeya expressed optimism that the funding will transform lives of PWDs in the region by taming the begging syndrome.

''I’m happy that most of the groups that benefited earlier are progressing well and we hope that even you who are benefiting now will have the same if you stick to your proposals and avoid scenarios where you deviate,” he noted.

Okeya encouraged PWDs to involve themselves in implementation of other government programmes to enable them access more support.

According to the senior community development officer in charge of PWDs Moses Moiza, the disbursed grant seeks t to create employment opportunities.

He disclosed majority of the groups that applied for the funding chose to undertake agricultural ventures.

''Every group receives funding as per its proposal and enterprise that the group identified to undertake and we are optimistic that this will help to empower group members economically,'' he told Monitor on Friday.