Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Tororo residents in SGR route ordered to vacate

Standard Gauge Railway team and Tororo District officials inspect one of the demolished structures in Amagoro Village in Tororo Municipality last week. PHOTO/JOSEPH OMOLLO

By  Joseph Omollo

What you need to know:

  • The contractor has been instructed to demolish all existing structures this week as the demarcation starts.

Officials from Standard Gauge Railway  (SGR) project have ordered all affected persons in Tororo Municipality,  Tororo District, to vacate the land to pave way for the government to start demarcation. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.