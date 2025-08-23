Tororo residents protest deadly road crashes, demand safety measures

Residents of Iyokango town board, also known as Mile-5 Trading Centre along the Tororo-Mbale Highway, took to the streets Friday in protest over a surge of fatal road crashes.

The demonstrators blocked part of the North Corridor with stones, logs, and movable stalls, demanding urgent road safety interventions including humps, zebra crossings, and clear signage to caution speeding trucks.

Commanded by area female district councilor Eunice Akoth, the protest followed a morning hit-and-run in which a transit cargo truck killed two cyclists.

“Enough is enough,” Akoth said, adding: “We are now demanding erection of safety measures including humps, zebra crossings, and road signage to caution speeding trucks to be mindful of other road users.”

She added that the road stretch lacks zebra crossings, causing motorists to disregard pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents said the area has recorded more than 20 fatal crashes in recent memory.

Kenneth Orute, a local resident, highlighted the dangers faced by schoolchildren along the highway.

“The road has not even a single hump despite many schools on either side. More than 100 people have lost their lives along this section in the past five years,” he told Monitor.

Timothy Pade, another protester, demanded urgent government action.

“It is unfortunate that all those who have been knocked dead have not been compensated, making us suspect that the police are siding with the drivers,” he said.

The demonstration lasted over an hour before police intervened to clear the road and ease traffic congestion.

Resident District Commissioner Sadig Bategana Bakar thanked the locals for voicing their concerns and pledged to present their demands before the district roads committee.

“There is still a need for collaborative sensitization of road users on safety,” he said, blaming some crashes on reckless drivers and vandalism of previously installed road signage.

Bakar encouraged area leaders to formally request humps and zebra crossings to support their case.