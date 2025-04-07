Tororo USMID roads poised to boost trade on completion

A Shs20 billion road project that is poised to boost trade and increase local revenue in Tororo Municipality is almost complete. The Tororo Municipal superintendent of works, Mr Francis Okema, said the work done stands at 97 percent.

“The contractor, Dott Services, has committed to completing the remaining 3 percent of the project without any further extensions,” he said. Launched in April 2021, Phase II project was initially scheduled for completion within 15 months but the contractor failed and several extensions have been granted, with the latest deadline set for December 2024.

Mr Okema noted that the remaining visible tasks include the installation of road curves, road signposts, and markings. He said the contractor is also in the final stages of carrying out re-vegetation of the approach basin through planting of grass to combat massive soil erosion and flooding in Tororo Town. “The contractor will also be obliged to address the roadworks issues that might crop up on the completed road during the defect liability period, which will extend to early 2026,” Mr Okema said.

The Phase 11 project included the rehabilitation of two roads: Rock Crescent and Uhuru Drive. These are part of a larger Shs20 billion road project spanning 2.09 kilometres under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme Project through Additional Financing (USMID-AF), which aims to enhance infrastructure and living conditions in Tororo Municipality, funded by the World Bank.

Under USMID-AF, Tororo also constructed Oguti Road and Mvule Road, Rock Crescent Road, which with Rock Crescent West and Uhuru Drive, all total to 5.724 kilometres and close to Shs40b for the four roads. Mr Kennedy Orono Nyapidi, the municipality mayor, said the completion of the key roads will be a big relief and that they will boost trade. “Once completed, the municipality is expected to experience improved transportation, increased economic activities, and enhanced living conditions,” he said.

Mr Nyapidi said they prioritised Uhuru Drive because it is a key link to most of the major institutions including; banks, educational institutions, district referral hospital and Tororo Central Police Station. “Previously Uhuru Drive Road was full of pot-holes that emitted dust but with its facelift, connectivity to these key areas of service delivery has been addressed,” he said. The road also leads to the Catholic and Anglican dioceses, High Court, regional offices including the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Uganda Police Force offices, senior quarters and the district headquarters. Mr Nyapidi said in the subsequent financial years they want to work on the remaining section of Uhuru Drive Road that connects to Kenya Road. Mr Simon Ochom, the LC3 of Eastern Division, is convinced that the completion of the road project will positively impact the local economy and residents. “We have been struggling with the poor roads especially when it rains, and dealing with dust during the dry season. I believe those issues are now things of the past,” he said. Ms Fiona Ajambo, a resident of Senior Quarters Village in Eastern Division, said: “At least we have safer movement now, especially with the installed both security and street lights.”

Usmid road projects in tororo municipality