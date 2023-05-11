Tororo woman kills husband in domestic brawl

Police in Tororo District are holding a woman for allegedly killing her husband in a domestic brawl.

The incident happened Monday night at Kipirio South Cell, Gingery ward in Magodes Town Council.

However, after allegedly killing Christopher Omachar, Josephine Imodia went into hiding until Wednesday when she was discovered by angry residents who tried to lynch her.

According to police preliminary reports, the deceased’s body was recovered in his house on Tuesday morning, but with swollen private parts and with bruises on the neck, an indication that he could have been strangled.

Ms Beatrice Amusugut, a close family member said that the couple has been having disagreements resulting from extramarital affairs after the wife was gotten red-handed with another man.

“On a fateful day, the deceased had gone to assist his wife to sell marwa (local brew) in the nearby trading centre, but what happened thereafter cannot be tracked until he was found dead the following day,” she said.

The area LCI chairperson, Mr George Odoi Ochopa, said his office had severally handled cases about the couple’s misunderstandings, mainly with Omachar accusing his spouse of having extramarital affairs.

"We tried counselling the couple to have peace in their family, but in vain. In one of the village meetings, the wife confessed that Omachar was not the father of the three children they were having," he said.

Mr Francis Olweny, the district councillor representing Magodes town council condemned the incident saying it is against Iteso cultural norms and the laws of Uganda.

"The deceased was never chaotic. Even after his wife disowned him as a father of the children, he never reacted badly,” he said.

The Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe said Thursday that a case file of murder has been opened against Imodia and her alleged boyfriend.