Tortured author Kakwenza arrives in Germany

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a prominent Ugandan satirical writer and an outspoken government critic appears in court on charges of offensive communication involving insulting the country's ruling family in  Kampala, Uganda on February 01, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rukirabashaija, 33, slipped out of Uganda two weeks ago -- after a court denied his application to have his passport returned -- ahead of a criminal trial that was due to begin today.

Award-winning Ugandan author who fled the country after being charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his son has arrived in Germany to seek medical treatment after being "tortured" in jail, his lawyer said Wednesday. 

