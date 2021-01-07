Tortured boxer wants govt compensation

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Mr Robert Mukasa, aka Soldier Man, who is recovering from the injuries he sustained when he was allegedly tortured by security operatives, is seeking government help.

The boxing trainer, 35, who was arrested the night his friend and mentor Isaac Zebra Ssenyange was killed by security operatives last week, claims he was subjected to brutal torture after he was picked up from his home in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb.

He narrated to Daily Monitor in an interview that he was picked from his home, which is located near the gym, where he, late Ssenyange and other coaches train upcoming boxers.

Ssenyange was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday night near his home in Bwaise. Immediately after his death, news made rounds that Mukasa had been found dead.

Police were, however, quick to dismiss the news. Recounting events on the fateful night, Mr Mukasa said he was handcuffed, blindfolded and driven to an unknown destination where he was flogged ruthlessly.

He said his back and right breast were severely bruised. Both his legs are now swollen due to severe beating.

After the torture, Mr Mukasa can only attempt a few steps limping.

“I feel much pain all over my body, especially in the chest and legs,” he said in a rather soft tone. “The fractured leg still has metals and this has triggered fresh pain.”

This is the second time he is being announced dead.

“The first was when I was involved in a terrible motor accident in 2017 which fractured my right leg,” Mr Mukasa said. “Maybe the third time I will be dead,” he added.

Dr Herman Kalyesuubula, a medical officer at Lincoln Clinic in Bwaise where Mukasa is receiving treatment, confirmed to Daily Monitor on phone yesterday that Mr Mukasa sustained superficial soft injuries and hematomas—a collection of blood outside the blood vessels — caused by injury to the vessels.

He said, however, that there was no internal organ damage.

“If he is given the right treatment, he will better in two weeks.

According to the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012, torture victims have a right to seek a court order for compensation. But Mr Mukasa does not want to consider legal redress.

“I won’t sue the government, but all I need is compensation for the wrongful detention and torture because I must foot the medical bills and take care of my family yet I cannot work,” he said.

Mr Mukasa’s mother, Ms Justine Nalunkuuma, 60, was relieved upon getting the news that her second-born who was once announced dead, is alive “but he feels a lot of pain due to torture.”

In his New Year address, President Museveni apologised for Ssenyange’s death, saying he was killed by security forces. He promised to investigate the matter and furnish the deceased’s family with the findings.