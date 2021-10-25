Total Uganda sues ex-staff over Shs7.5b

A fuel station operated by Total. FILE PHOTO

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • They also want an order that its former employees jointly pay it special damages to a tune of about Shs7.5b as general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

A fuel company has dragged six of its former employees to court, seeking to recover nearly Shs7.5b.
In a lawsuit filed before the High Court Civil Division, Total Uganda accuses its former employees of a sophisticated scheme that involved posting fictitious payment entries onto network. The entries allegedly showed that the said monies had been paid by independent dealers of their products whereas not.

