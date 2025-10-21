Tough times ahead as UN mulls merger of agencies

Uncertainty and anxiety loom large over the UN following a proposal to merge key agencies and collapse others in an attempt to streamline workflows and manoeuvre financing constrictions occasioned by the funding squeeze from key donor countries, including the US, UK, and Germany. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres laid out the proposal last Wednesday, marking the first phase of the proposed “possible mergers, consolidations, and realignments”, pending comprehensive studies to inform, among other things, the shedding of jobs and operational modalities. “Our vision is a UN development system that is more coherent and better configured to support sustainable development in all its dimensions.

This means moving from fragmentation to integrated responses through restructuring that reduces duplication and closes gaps in support for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” reads Mr Guterres’ report, titled “Shifting Paradigm: United to Deliver,” which focuses on changing structures and realigning programmes. The report notes that out of the $50b targeted for the development agenda last year, only half was realised, “leaving tens of millions of people without support” amid an endless supply of humanitarian pressures. The report proposes merging the peacekeeping agencies of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) and the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) to create a “unified peacebuilding and peace support” entity that will take on all related functions, from peacebuilding to disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration, security sector reform, and justice and corrections expertise that are currently split between the two agencies.

The merger of the peacekeeping agencies will also see the total budget slashed by 25 percent which will have implications particularly for the Regional Service Centre Entebbe (RSCE) which supports UN peacekeeping and political missions in the Great Lakes region. “This unified structure would provide more coherent support to member states from prevention through transition, ensuring that security gains are reinforced by institution-building and development. It would also answer the call to action under consideration in the Peacebuilding Architecture Review. As part of this reform, one Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) post would be abolished.” The UN ASG Peacebuilding Support, currently held by Canadian diplomat Elizabeth Spehar, is charged with oversight functions of peacebuilding.

According to the UN Charter, all the 193 member countries are required to make payments as a condition of membership. However, the US is the largest donor to UN with overall contribution of 31 percent in 2024, and 26 percent of the peacekeeping budget. Germany is the second largest contributor with 10 percent, UK seven percent, China five percent, while other countries account for 47 percent. However, the President Donald Trump administration, which has expressed distrust of the UN, has also described UN peacekeeping as wasteful expenditure. During his first term, President Trump, in December 2016, called the UN “a club for people to get together, talk, and have a good time.” Additionally, the ASG positions for South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East will be collapsed into one, while the Western and Northern Africa divisions will be combined to “streamline support across the Sahel, Maghreb, and Gulf of Guinea.”

The UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) will be integrated into the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), embedding UNICRI expertise within a global network, while the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) would be integrated into the Office for Disarmament Affairs (ODA). The UN Office for Central Africa (UNOCA) and the Office of the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes, the restive region comprising 12 countries including the DRC, Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda, will be collapsed into one. This is, according to the report, to “cut bureaucracy to serve over 100 million people faster.” “Plans are too long, reporting too duplicative, and coordination too complex. Humanitarian Needs and Response Plans will become shorter and sharper, coordination structures simpler, and action better aligned with local capacities. Streamlined digital reporting will free staff to serve people, not paperwork,” the report reads in part.

The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, which supervises UN agencies in Kampala, told Daily Monitor last evening that they were not aware of the reforms. However, the reforms that will likely ricochet in Uganda include the proposed merger of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which focuses on eliminating poverty, reducing inequality, and achieving sustainable development, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), which focuses on humanitarian and development projects. “We will conduct a thorough assessment of the benefits of a merger between UNDP and UNOPS, which could create a stronger engine for sustainable development in UN Country Teams, with greater scale.

Initial analysis will be presented to the Executive Boards in February 2026,” the report notes. Likewise, the proposal charts merging the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the agency for sexual and reproductive health, and UN Women, which deals with delivering programmes, policies, and standards that uphold women’s human rights... “.... we will also consider options to optimise normative functions on population statistics and related activities, including those currently undertaken by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). Initial analysis will be presented to member states in early 2026,” the report details. Similarly, the proposal could see UNAIDs, headed by Ms Winnie Byanyima, collapsed by March next year, with its functions, including capacity and expertise, subsumed by the relevant UN development agencies.

The agency works closely with the Ministry of Health to alleviate the HIV/Aids scourge. The Uganda Aids Commission told the House Committee on HIV/Aids last week that the country’s fight is slipping as donor aid shrinks while clinics struggle, and patients miss treatment. Ms Byanyima told the World Health Summit in Germany last week that: “That rapid decline [in funding] is costing lives.” The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will be merged with the respective Regional Commissions: the Economic Commission for Africa, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, the Economic Commission for Europe, and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, to create a unified “single entry point” for member States, anchored in joint mechanisms.

Mr Guterres said: “At the country level, our engagement is now increasingly stretched too thin. On average, more than 20 UN development system entities operate in each country, often with small individual budgets, overlapping mandates, and costly administrative footprints. While the Resident Coordinator system has strengthened UN leadership, too many country teams still function as loose collections rather than a unified system.” The reforms have to be endorsed by the 193 UN member countries, which also serve as boards of directors of the UN agencies. Uganda’s Ambassador to the UN, Adonia Ayebare said: “Uganda at the UN will support the reform process and monitor to ensure the reforms don’t impact the global south or reset the gains.”

For Uganda, the funding squeeze at the UN has already been felt through the refugee management response, with financing dwindling from $497m (Shs1.8t) in 2018 to $143m (Shs528b) in 2024, leaving the government in the cold with nearly 1.9 million refugees. The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Hilary Onek, lamented in June: “But the increasing numbers have strained healthcare, education, and the environment in host districts. We are now only able to meet the most basic needs.” Some Western donor countries and financial institutions have been slamming the door on the government, which was aggravated by the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023 and the government’s human rights record and institutionalised corruption.



