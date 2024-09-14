Tourism experts urge students to market Uganda

Tourism experts have encouraged university students to use their phones and social media platforms to promote Uganda's tourism potential.

Speaking at the World Tourism Day 2024 Students Conference held at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) on September 13, Mr Herbert Byaruhanga, former president of the Uganda Tourism Association said students can play a key role in marketing Uganda's natural beauty.

"Use your social media platforms to market Uganda's beauty. We have a lot of tourism potential around us, so students should take advantage of these opportunities to promote our destinations," Mr Byaruhanga said.

He also encouraged students and other stakeholders to venture into tourism-related businesses such as birdwatching tours and building lodges to cater to tourists.

Mr Jean Byamugisha, Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association, echoed similar sentiments, urging students to use available communication tools to boost tourism.

The conference, held ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, attracted students and staff from 15 universities alongside industry stakeholders. It provided a platform for students, academia, and practitioners to exchange ideas, create policies for sustainable tourism, and foster opportunities for young people in the industry.

Dr Celestine Katongole, head of the tourism department at MUBS, said such events are important in preparing students for the future.

"I urge the youth to first gain skills, then start businesses in the tourism sector to help address unemployment in Uganda," Dr Katongole said.

He added that industry players, such as tour guides and hotel managers, have been involved in the conference, which he hopes will have a lasting impact on students.